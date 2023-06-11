Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine if the Internal Revenue Service informed you tomorrow that it would be garnishing your wages for the rest of your career but refused to tell you exactly how much would be coming out of your paycheck, instead just taking random amounts every two weeks. You wouldn’t stand for that. Yet somehow we’re letting wildfires do pretty much the same thing to the global economy.

The northeastern US was smothered all week in toxic smoke from wildfires hundreds of miles away in Canada. The western US has been dealing with a version of such nightmares for years, though their frequency and intensity are increasing as the climate changes. And the latest disaster, which included the worst wildfire smoke day in recent US history, is a reminder that we are all vulnerable, wherever we live.

As New Yorkers discovered, these fires take a huge toll well beyond the lives and property they destroy. Many non-essential activities are halted. Flights are canceled or delayed due to low visibility. Vacation plans are ruined. People limit the time they spend working and exercising outside and grapple with stinging eyes and irritated throats even when indoors.

Wildfire smoke has short- and long-term health effects that fall especially hard on the young. One study suggests even relatively brief wildfire smoke exposure could be responsible for 3,193 deaths in the US per year and 30,000 globally. Another estimates it’s more like 17,000 in the US alone. Smoke inhalation has even been shown to reduce cognitive ability, at least temporarily.

This should all add up to a massive global economic toll. And yet nobody has estimated that cost with any precision, Stanford economist Marshall Burke told Robinson Meyer of Heatmap, a climate news publication. Burke believes wildfires could be as damaging to global welfare as rising heat, which the UN has suggested could cost $2.4 trillion a year. That may yet turn out to be too low.

Researchers have taken stabs at quantifying some costs:

• Six years ago, the US National Institute for Standards and Technology estimated the total “economic burden” in the US from wildfires at $90 billion to $440 billion per year (adjusted to 2023 dollars). This included the cost of fighting the fires, along with all the direct and indirect damage they cause.

• A 2018 study suggested long-term health costs of wildfires from 2008-12 were $544 billion in 2023 dollars.

• Wildfires cost US workers $125 billion a year in lost wages, with just one day of smoke exposure lowering US per capita earnings by 0.1%, a recent study found.

• Wildfires may do $50 billion in damages globally per year, according to one modeler’s (probably far-too-conservative) estimate.

But so far nobody has really put together a full portrait, likely because wildfires have become so much more destructive so rapidly that they caught researchers off guard, Burke suggested in an interview.

“The 10 worst wildfire days in the US have all happened in the past three years,” Burke said. “The science is just catching up.”

Scientists aren’t even sure of the enormity of the health effects of inhaling wildfire smoke. The short answer is “it’s very bad.” But exactly how bad? A commonly cited Stanford study suggests a day of breathing smoky air with an Air Quality Index rating of 150 is like smoking a pack of Camels. But could it actually be far worse, given the toxicity of the tiny pieces of matter you’re sucking into your lungs? “Cigarettes at least have filters,” as one of the Stanford scientists told the New York Times. Unfortunately, the jury is still out.

Does prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause lung cancer? Probably, but again, scientists haven’t proven it. Does it carry microbes and fungi that could make you sick in other ways? Could be!

The shortage of solid data seems shocking given how much wildfires have already become a regular feature of the landscape in the US and around the world. A fuller understanding of the economic costs of wildfires might help public officials make better decisions about how quickly they stop burning fossil fuels to limit global warming. Climate change will make wildfires more frequent and destructive, with extreme rainy seasons providing more growth and fuel and subsequent seasons bringing extreme heat and drought. Throw in the extra lightning from more-intense storms, and you get a wildfire season like the one under way in Canada.

Fossil fuel companies and their defenders talk a lot about how society can’t afford a quick transition away from their product. But the costs of not making that transition are large and potentially unbearable. Maybe a better understanding of just how much wildfires add to those costs will help tip the scales toward action.

