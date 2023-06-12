George Soros’s son, Alexander, takes control of $25 billion foundation

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros has passed control of his $25 billion grant-making foundation to his son Alexander Soros, who intends to continue the group’s focus on human rights and justice, the Open Society Foundation confirmed Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alexander Soros, 37, was elected chairman of the OSF board in December, an elevation announced internally to foundation employees at the time but first disclosed by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The younger Soros has already spent two years as president of his 92-year-old father’s super PAC, which supports Democratic politics and politicians, Michael Vachon, a spokesman for George Soros, said Monday. Through the PAC, George Soros was the largest individual donor in the 2022 midterm elections, The Washington Post has reported.

Alexander told the Journal that he and his father “think alike” but that he would broaden his father’s work by embracing issues such as voting and abortion rights.

Advertisement

Alexander also said he was concerned about the odds of Donald Trump being reelected president in 2024. “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he told the Journal. The OSF declined to make Alexander or George Soros available for interviews.

The younger Soros also said he believed that free speech has become too restricted on college campuses and beyond, drawing a contrast with the prevailing viewpoint within some liberal advocacy groups.

“I have some differences with my generation in regard to free speech and other things — I grew up watching Bill Maher before bed, after all,” Alexander told the Journal.

The elder Soros, a Hungarian-born survivor of the Holocaust, earned a fortune through the hedge fund he founded in 1970, and channeled that wealth into support for democratic causes in more than 100 countries. He became a major supporter of free expression and other democratic causes in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall and later expanded his focus to the United States, Africa, Latin America and Asia, according to his biography.

Alexander, an avid sports fan who earned a PhD in history on the impact of Heinrich Heine on Friedrich Nietzsche, is the elder of two sons from George’s marriage to his second wife, Susan Weber.

GiftOutline Gift Article