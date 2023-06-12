Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.32 billion. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.67 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $13.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 billion, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.95 billion.

