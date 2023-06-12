Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.32 billion.
The software maker posted revenue of $13.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 billion, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.95 billion.
