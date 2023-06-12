Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The relationship between Mexico and the United States is in a somewhat strange and precarious equilibrium. Though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regularly lashes out at the US for perceived infringements on Mexico’s sovereignty, he is also contorting himself to support President Biden’s immigration policies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight AMLO, as the president is known, has accepted from the US thousands upon thousands of non-Mexicans that he doesn’t know what to do with. He has flown migrants south, away from the border with the US, and imposed visa restrictions on a variety of countries to keep their citizens from passing through Mexico on their way north.

“What AMLO agreed to do for the US is irrational,” said Stephanie Brewer from the Washington Office for Latin America. “All this sovereignty discourse is just a big simulation.” But he gets something in exchange.

Whether he dismantles the cooperation against organized crime, pursues energy policies that infringe on regional trade agreements, brings in the military to run the Mexican state, attacks the judiciary and the press, or tries to strangle the institutions supporting Mexican democracy, the Biden administration has so far given AMLO a pass.

Fentanyl is about to end that uneasy entente. Over the last three years, the powerful synthetic opioid has muscled to the top of Washington’s worry list — killing tens of thousands of Americans and presenting Republicans with a potent political weapon to be deployed against Biden.

The opioid epidemic amounts to an existential challenge to the White House’s policy toward its southern neighbor — which bristles at the suggestion that fentanyl is its fault and, at least in public, refuses to put all hands on deck to solve what it sees as an American problem.

How much pressure can the White House bring to bear on Mexico in the service of the War on Drugs, before it jeopardizes cooperation in the so far all-important War on Immigration? To what extent can Mexico ignore US pleas before Washington starts contemplating new tactics, such as disruptive audits of the tens of billions of dollars in remittances that flow to communities across Mexico?

Both sides have a wide array of reasons to keep the bilateral relationship on an even keel. But common sense may not be enough to ride out the rough seas of the upcoming political season.

It’s not just that Mexico and the US will hold presidential elections in the same year for the first time in over a decade. Since the Trump administration, the Republican Party has pretty much agreed that Mexico is a convenient rhetorical enemy. López Obrador, meanwhile, has spent the last five years dusting off Mexicans’ vintage anti-Americanism. It’s a combustible mix.

Republican primary hopefuls are already talking about Mexico the same way they used to talk about Iraq. Out of the gate, Trump promised to “take down the cartels, just as we took down ISIS and the ISIS caliphate,” while Ron DeSantis vowed to “go in with all guns blazing.” Even the more moderate candidates are oiling their guns. Tim Scott said he will bring “the world’s greatest military” to bear against Mexican drug cartels. “When it comes to the cartels,” Nikki Haley said, “you tell the Mexican president, ‘Either you do it or we do it.’”

The bloodlust is spreading beyond the GOP. Top-ranking former US officials, including a former ambassador to Mexico and former heads of the Department of Homeland Security and the CIA, signed onto a letter asking for fentanyl to be classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (remember those?).

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate he would consider labeling Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, a measure that would likely ensnare the broader relationship, including tourism and bilateral trade, given the involvement of Mexican cartels in other export businesses beyond drugs.

The Mexican government realizes this could get nasty. Despite claiming that no fentanyl is produced in Mexico (a claim that contradicts testimonies from his own government), López Obrador has been trying to look supportive. He captured Ovidio Guzmán López, one of the four sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the imprisoned former Sinaloa Cartel leader known as El Chapo.

Roberto Velasco, who heads the North America unit at Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations, points out that Mexico is putting real resources in the combat against the opioid traffic, increasing monitoring at Mexican ports, publishing a registry of banned precursors and confiscating tons of fentanyl. And yet, Mexican officials are not on the same page as their US colleagues.

“Saying that Mexico is not doing enough is disrespectful,” Velasco said. “You could also say that the US isn’t doing enough.” The Drug Enforcement Administration, for one, should spend less time blaming Mexico and more time shutting down distribution within the US. “There are a few thousand kilometers from the border to New York,” Velasco noted, adding that hoping to solve the problem entirely in Mexico “is the formula of the irresponsible.”

Underlying the political rhetoric is a more fundamental roadblock to US-Mexico collaboration: Their ultimate objectives in the combat against drug trafficking and organized crime are different. The US wants to stop drugs. Mexico wants to stop violence. They are not the same.

The Mexican government’s long-term dream may be to eradicate drug traffickers and drug trafficking. But until it can figure out a way to do that, it would be fine with a world in which the cartels pursued some of their business without as much bloodshed. As Falko Ernst of the International Crisis Group points out, “getting drugs out is not the primary objective.”

The US and Mexico will find some way to muddle through these disparate agendas, as they have for hundreds of years. Hopefully, Biden, AMLO and the US Congress all realize they are stuck with each other. Other irritants will come to the fore. (For starters, the USMCA trade agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada comes up for review in 2025 under a new procedure that could allow it to sunset after 16 years.)

But the road from here to November 2024 will be bumpy. The Biden administration’s old political headache was pictures of a horde of migrants trying to make their way across the border from Mexico. In the new headache, the migrants in the picture are carrying satchels of fentanyl pills. Hopefully, Biden can resist bashing Mexico as a palliative therapy. It may solve the political pain. But it won’t ultimately work.

