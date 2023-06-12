JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with sexual abuse victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, bank representatives and a lawyer for the victims said Monday.

The tentative settlement would resolve allegations made in a lawsuit filed last year in Manhattan federal court. The case, titled “Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank,” victims accused the bank of enabling the sex trafficking operation by allowing for massive withdrawals of cash over a 15-year period, including after Epstein’s sex crimes were widely known. A different case, brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, remains unresolved.