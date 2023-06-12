JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with sexual abuse victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, bank representatives and a lawyer for the victims said Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” reads a statement emailed by JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler.
The settlement comes after several of JPMorgan’s highest-ranking bankers were deposed, including chief executive Jamie Dimon and wealth management CEO Mary Erdoes. Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan executive who the bank said had advocated internally on Epstein’s behalf, also faces questioning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.