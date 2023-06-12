The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

The tentative deal would resolve a lawsuit filed on behalf of sexual abuse victims of the disgraced financier and claims the bank giant ignored warnings about him

June 12, 2023 at 8:05 a.m. EDT
Jes Staley, former CEO of Barclays, left, departs the offices of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in New York, on Sunday. Staley faced his second day of testimony about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as part of lawsuits alleging the bank enabled the late financiers sex-trafficking. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg News)
JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with sexual abuse victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, bank representatives and a lawyer for the victims said Monday.

The tentative settlement would resolve allegations made in a lawsuit filed last year in Manhattan federal court. The case, titled “Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank,” victims accused the bank of enabling the sex trafficking operation by allowing for massive withdrawals of cash over a 15-year period, including after Epstein’s sex crimes were widely known. A different case, brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, remains unresolved.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” reads a statement emailed by JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler.

The settlement comes after several of JPMorgan’s highest-ranking bankers were deposed, including chief executive Jamie Dimon and wealth management CEO Mary Erdoes. Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan executive who the bank said had advocated internally on Epstein’s behalf, also faces questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

