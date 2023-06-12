Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No one knows precisely why a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. A federal probe is still underway. That hasn’t stopped the Senate from advancing a bill in response that could fundamentally reshape the railroad industry — and not for the better. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s certainly fair to expect action. The damage caused by the crash was significant: Dozens of rail cars, many carrying hazardous materials, piled up in a smoldering ruin. To forestall a bigger crisis, authorities ordered a controlled burn that released toxins into the atmosphere and required a three-day evacuation of nearby neighborhoods. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Yet the bill that lawmakers are now considering, called the Railway Safety Act, has almost nothing to do with what actually transpired.

Take proposed new rules on crew size. For decades, railroads have been steadily reducing crews while improving safety. In the years ahead, the large carriers would like to run trains with a single engineer — assisted by technology that detects signals, avoids collisions and so on — thereby saving some $2.5 billion annually. It’s by no means a rash ambition: Some 95% of rail traffic in Europe is moved by one-man crews, while multiple studies have found no evidence that larger crews are any safer.

Yet Congress now wants to require two-person crews in perpetuity. Far from a considered response to the East Palestine incident — in which the derailed train had a three-person crew — this mandate is a gift to organized labor. It will help unions in their next collective bargaining effort by eliminating a potential negotiating chip, while eroding the benefits that might’ve been achieved through investments in automation.

Proposed inspection requirements tell a similar story. Although train crews are qualified to carry out pre-trip inspections, the bill requires that a (unionized) mechanical inspector conduct an added examination at a specified inspection site. If the nearest site is further away than the train’s destination, the crew will need to push past its intended stop, wait at the site for the train to be inspected for the trip it has already taken, then reverse itself to get back to where it planned to go. Only in Congress does this kind of thing seem reasonable.

Even the bill’s more rational provisions give pause. Expanding oversight of hazardous materials might be prudent, for instance. Yet granting the transportation secretary nearly open-ended rulemaking authority for this purpose seems excessive, especially since hazmat incidents are so rare. Likewise, adding wayside safety detectors makes sense — indeed, the railroads have been installing them for years — yet the proposed rules are so exacting they could boost the cost of a given device several times over. At no point does this bill consider trade-offs or unintended consequences.

The truth is, despite this tragedy, US railroads are safe and getting safer. Hazmat incidents are down 78% since 2000. Mainline accidents are down 44%, thanks largely to technology upgrades. In this sense, the Railway Safety Act could well be counterproductive. By mandating pointless labor costs, it will impede investment in tools — such as autonomous track inspection — that could be far more effective at preventing accidents. There’s certainly precedent: The economic deregulation prompted by the Staggers Rail Act of 1980 is thought to have been responsible for 89% of the sharp decline in accidents that followed. Freed from costly mandates, the railroads invested in upgrades and innovation.

Avoiding a repeat of the East Palestine calamity should be a priority. Unfortunately, this bill is a collection of pre-existing policy preferences repackaged as a response to tragedy. Congress should scrap this effort, await the NTSB’s report and try again.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

