The Bank of England’s announcement that it has sold almost all of its £20 billion ($25 billion) corporate bond portfolio should allow sterling debt capital markets to recover without its constant presence overshadowing the sector. Cheaper money may soon be available to UK Plc. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After new deals dried up in recent months, four new sterling deals announced last week from financial and industrial borrowers signal a revival is underway. French lender Credit Agricole SA has a £350 million eight-year issue, while Yorkshire Building Society is coming with a five-year floating-rate note. But the standout performers are specialist financial conglomerate Close Brothers Group Plc and mining equipment manufacturer Weir Group Plc. Both are issuing five-year bonds, with the indicated credit spread on both transactions tightening by more than 25 basis points during the marketing process.

Demand is clearly there. This should filter down to overall tightening of sterling investment-grade yield premiums in the secondary market over underlying government benchmarks.

UK gilt yields are higher across the maturity curve than their euro sovereign equivalents. On top of that, sterling yield premiums for regular borrowers are also wider than in euros. The UK central bank’s corporate debt purchases may have helped cap credit spreads during the pandemic, but its portfolio has been a millstone since. Removal of the BOE’s presence — there is a rump of £830 million remaining but that will mature by April — should allow normal service to resume.

There’s been a notable pick-up in demand for bonds from investors now that interest rates are no longer close to zero. This will in turn help attract corporates to borrow in sterling. There is also a modest arbitrage advantage for foreign borrowers to issue in sterling — and then switch the proceeds back into either euros or dollars.

Second-quarter sterling corporate new debt issuance is running at the lowest in a decade, illustrating how the large-scale BOE disposals crowded out the sector. In comparison, companies have borrowed €170 billion ($182 billion) in the euro market — a 40% increase to date on 2022.

Since the gilt crisis last year, there has been less demand from pension funds for longer-dated issues, so new high-grade corporate supply with maturities around five years offers a refreshing alternative. Furthermore, the extra spread offered on new deals above existing securities is a way for bond fund managers to outperform their benchmark indexes.

The BOE’s £20 billion corporate bond portfolio, accumulated during quantitative easing, may have been dwarfed by the more than £800 billion of gilt holdings, but it had an out-sized effect on borrowing conditions across the wider economy. This will take some time to wear off. As the UK government aims to sell £240 billion of gilts this financial year, there is a record amount of government supply for the corporate bond market to compete with. It doesn’t help that the central bank is also reducing its gilt portfolio by at least £80 billion annually.

Corporate bond purchases by central banks had been road-tested after the global financial crisis to provide structural support to the real economy. Its first and second iterations were rapidly scaled down, by the Federal Reserve and now by the BOE. The European Central Bank hasn’t had the opportunity to unwind the stimulus it injected during the euro crisis, leaving it with a static portfolio of €340 billion of corporate bonds. That will be for the euro credit market to reckon with in the future.

For now at least, the UK corporate bond market is free from its shackles and looking relatively cheap. It’s an advantage that could last for some time.

