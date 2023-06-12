There’s an adage in retail that dollar stores do well in economic downturns. Not this downturn.A line of retail executives from Home Depot Inc. to Target Corp. and Costco Wholesale Corp. have recently intoned on the reluctant shopper. Consumer confidence is at its lowest in six months and about half of Americans say they are switching to cheaper brands to save money. Dollar Tree Inc., Dollar General Corp. and Five Below Inc., which generally serve low-income households, should thrive in this environment where they can keep their core shoppers and pick up new customers seeking bargains. Instead, the dollar stores cut their earnings outlooks, anticipating a challenging year. If dollar stores are a barometer for recession, the economy seems far from one. That is, unless you’re poor. Historically, dollar stores do well when the economy doesn’t. Dollar Tree’s stock price soared during the financial crisis. As the unemployment rate peaked near 10% in 2009, its same-store sales rose more than 7%. The Great Recession meant penny-pinching customers traded down to stretch their wallets. But this time around confidence has been punctured by inflation, not lost jobs. Economists forecast data on Tuesday to show core consumer prices rose 5.2% in May from a year earlier, more than twice the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Food inflation on a two-year basis is over 20%, Walmart Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said last month. That’s concentrated the economic pain coming out of the pandemic among low-income households, where wage gains haven’t kept pace. Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen said this month that such shoppers are relying more on food banks, savings and credit cards. They are expected to remain under pressure for the “foreseeable future.” While the dollar stores have been expanding into groceries, helping bring in shoppers focused on the essentials, the shift away from higher-margin goods such as toys and party decorations is eroding margins. For Dollar General, a large footprint in the South and in towns with less than 20,000 people puts it at an additional disadvantage. More than half of those living in persistent poverty are in the South, according to the Census Bureau, and wealth tends to be concentrated in the types of large cities Dollar General avoids. The company has also stumbled with inventory and supply chain management.