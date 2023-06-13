Senate just barely confirms Bernstein as Biden's economic adviser

Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary. Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.

The Biden administration provided $1.9 trillion worth of pandemic relief in 2021, which some economists and Republican leaders say triggered inflation. Bernstein, then a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, defended the president for the job gains that occurred because of the government spending and said the high prices would be “transitory.” But by July 2022, he backed away from the “transitory” phrasing because it “led to a level of ambiguity that wasn’t serving the debate very well.”