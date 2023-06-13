Canadian port workers authorize strike in near-unanimous vote

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unionized port workers in Canada authorized a strike in a near-unanimous vote, adding to brewing labor tensions affecting ports along the West Coast. More than 99 percent of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada voted to strike, according to results released Monday night. The move, which comes after months of deliberation between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association mediated by the Canadian government, means the union’s 7,200 dockworkers could walk out as soon as June 24.

“The BCMEA remains committed to bargaining in good faith and seeking a fair and balanced deal that recognizes the expertise of the waterfront workforce, while ensuring West Coast ports remain competitive, resilient and affordable for all Canadians,” the port operators said in a statement responding to the strike authorization.

A strike by Canadian dockworkers could have grave implications for the ports’ American counterparts on the West Coast, which have been in a labor dispute with their port operators since July. Canadian ports represented by the ILWU Canada collectively handle $225 billion worth of cargo each year, a portion of which is delivered to American trains and trucks.

Like dockworkers on the West Coast, the main priorities for ILWU Canada members in contract negotiations are increased pay and protection from automation.

The U.S. arm of the dockworkers union has yet to authorize a strike of its own, but its employer, the Pacific Maritime Association, says labor disruptions caused by union workers have caused delays and stoppages at major shipping hubs.

Portions of the ports at Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., Oakland, Calif., and Seattle — gateways for container ships that bring imports from Asia — have intermittently shuttered or slowed in recent weeks amid ongoing contract negotiations.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.

