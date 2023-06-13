Inflation likely eased further in May but remains above normal levels

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation probably eased in May, but it’s still unclear whether the economy can slow just enough without causing pain to families and businesses already squeezed by high costs for groceries or rent. A report out Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show prices eased for the 11th straight month in May. Economists estimate prices rose just over 4 percent compared with last year, an improvement from the 4.9 percent annual rate clocked in April. Prices are also expected to have risen roughly 0.2 percent in May compared with the previous month.

Those figures would show significant progress since the summer, when prices soared to 40-year highs and the consumer price index peaked at 9.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. But inflation is still well above normal levels, and the looming question is whether high price increases will become a permanent feature of the economy — or whether more economic pain is necessary for policymakers to root out persistent inflation.

Advertisement

“The bigger question for inflation is, where is it going? Where does it settle out?” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “Are we just going to go back to this 1-to-2 percent inflation trend that we got so used to? Or is there something so structural that after the spike, after the comedown, are we going to settle at 3 [percent]?”

He added: “That plays into how high do rates stay, and for how long?”

To get inflation under control, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at a breakneck pace since March 2022. Those moves have brought the central bank’s benchmark rate, the federal funds rate, to between 5 and 5.25 percent — the highest level in 16 years. The goal is for steep borrowing costs to curb demand for all kinds of lending and investments, like mortgages and auto loans, so that demand for new houses or cars can fall into better balance with supply.

Advertisement

Much of the economy, though, has stayed resilient through the Fed’s aggressive fight. Employers added 339,000 jobs in May, marking the 29th straight month of strong job growth. The country does not appear to be barreling toward a recession. And while there are signs that Americans are spending less on restaurants, hotels and airlines, that could actually help the Fed’s attempts to curb prices in service industries, which have been especially susceptible to labor shortages.

For much of the past 15 months, the Fed has rushed to catch up to inflation, often hiking rates in big jumps. And it has always signaled there is more work to do. But when central bankers gather for their June policy meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, their agenda will be somewhat different.

The widely held expectation is that policymakers will leave rates unchanged this week to give themselves some time to see how the past year’s increases are filtering through the economy. Rate hikes operate with a lag, and many economists argue that the drop in inflation over the past year has been driven largely by improvements to supply chains, gas prices returning to normal and the economic aftershocks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gradually fading away. That could mean the full toll of higher rates has yet to be felt.

Advertisement

Still, there are plenty of sources of inflation that haven’t been tamed by the Fed’s moves. The housing market slowed as mortgage rates soar. But rent costs, which make up a large share of the consumer price index, continue to be a major driver of overall inflation. Rent isn’t expected to simmer down until the number of homes available significantly increases, or until cooling in the rest of the housing market trickles down to leases. No one knows when that will happen.

Used car prices, too, have also been on the rise over the past few months. Wholesale costs for used cars have been rising, and those increases are showing up in consumer prices.

Officials have not definitively said they are entirely done raising rates, and incoming data on inflation, jobs and consumer spending will help them decide whether to hike again in the coming months. So will information on banking lending, which has pulled back since a recent shock to the financial system made lenders more skittish about issuing credit.

Advertisement

“A decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle,” Fed governor Philip Jefferson said in a recent speech. “Indeed, skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming.” (Jefferson’s remarks carry added weight since he was nominated to the Fed’s No. 2 role last month.)

In Baltimore, Postman Plus Perry Hall is getting hits from all sides. The pack-and-ship store has seen costs of 250-foot rolls of bubble wrap nearly double. Transportation and shipping costs go up every few months, even since gas prices simmered down from the summer’s peaks. All of the store’s employees start at $15 already, but the hot labor market means they could go make higher pay elsewhere.

Owner Sharon Greenbeck has tried to absorb as much of the cost as possible. But looking at her small business, Greenbeck said it’s nearing time for her to pass higher prices onto her customers. She worries about how they will react. Already, customers raise an eyebrow if they want to send a gift to a friend and the shipping ends up costing as much as the gift itself. Greenbeck said she has even seen inflation encroach on the “little things,” like the rubber ducks she’d have in stock for kids, now also doubled in price.

“I sell less because people say, ‘Oh, I’m not spending $2 on a duck,’” Greenbeck said. “So then my merchandise sits. It’s an ugly cycle.”

Abha Bhattarai contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article