Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. — TORRANCE, Calif. — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $683.1 million.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

