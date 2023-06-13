Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, known as H5N1 has proved to be alarmingly adept at jumping continents and species. First discovered in 1996 in geese bred on a farm in southern China, the virus has rampaged through populations of captive, commercial birds in recent years, prompting governments to order the slaughter of tens of millions of turkeys, chickens and other poultry to limit the opportunity for contagion. One result: higher food prices. Carried by infected wild birds, particularly geese, swans and gulls, the virus has also been found in many types of mammals. That includes a small number of humans, where it has proven to be lethal. Now seemingly able to spread from mammal to mammal — as seen with mink on a Spanish farm and Peruvian sea lions — the ever-evolving virus has public-health officials on alert for any indications of the most feared outcome: human-to-human transmission that could trigger a pandemic.

1. What’s different about this strain of bird flu?

Since 2020, when a new variant of the H5N1 strain emerged in Europe, outbreak numbers that typically ebb and flow have been persistently elevated. Health experts say the new version, clade 2.3.4.4b, is especially efficient at spreading among birds, both domesticated and wild, and the mammals that prey on or scavenge them. In the UK, as of March, there were 22 reports of infection in non-avian wildlife since the start of 2022, including in red foxes, Eurasian otters and harbor seals. Almost 3,500 sea lions in Peru succumbed to the infection. In the US, H5N1 has been detected in mountain lions, bobcats, bears, dolphins, skunks, raccoons and other animals.

2. What’s the impact on humans so far?

From the start of 2020 through May 1, 2023, there were 12 confirmed cases of H5N1 in humans, according to the World Health Organization. All were thought to have contracted the infection via direct contact with sick birds or surfaces contaminated with their saliva or feces. Although case numbers are modest, the death rate among humans isn’t: Of 874 people known to have been infected from 2003 through April 2023, 458 died. With H5N1, as with Covid-19, flu-like symptoms — fever, sore throat, congestion — can advance to pneumonia and respiratory failure.

3. How serious is the threat of a human pandemic?

The fear is that the flu strain found in poultry could combine with one that is able to circulate in humans, resulting in a new version that transmits easily from person to person. Following the October 2022 outbreak at a mink farm in northwest Spain that led to the culling of more than 50,000 of the animals, a report by Spanish and Italian researchers expressed concern that minks, which are susceptible to both avian and human viruses, “could serve as a potential mixing vessel” enabling interspecies transmission. Most novel pathogens — new or newly evolved ones that affect humans — come from animals and are known as zoonoses. Bats, for instance, are thought to be the source of the coronavirus that causes Covid.

4. Could this become the next pandemic?

Unlike the Covid virus, the H5N1 variants currently circulating don’t bind easily to receptors found in cells in the human respiratory tract, a prime reason human infection has so far been rare. But when H5N1 does take hold in a human, it progresses more quickly to the lungs — a big reason it’s so lethal. If the virus were to mutate to transmit easily between humans, deaths could dwarf the 6.8 million caused by Covid as of January 2023, according to an estimate by Airfinity, a health analytics firm.

5. What’s been the economic impact?

From late 2021 through early 2023, more than 50 million birds, including farmed poultry, were culled in Europe, 58 million in the US and 17 million in Japan. (Once any bird within a domesticated flock tests positive, the entire group is culled to halt the spread of the virus.) The US Department of Agriculture estimates the bird flu outbreak cost the US economy $2 billion in 2022, including the higher prices consumers paid for eggs, chicken and turkey. Countries including China placed restrictions on imports from areas where the virus was detected — disrupting supply chains and sales for companies including Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company by sales.

6. What can be done?

The US is considering vaccinating poultry against H5N1, a practice already followed in countries including China and Mexico. In May, US officials granted emergency approval to use an avian influenza vaccine in California condors, a critically endangered species, after dozens of them died of H5N1. Since 2007, US and European Union regulators have backed multiple vaccines for humans that target H5N1, in case they should ever be needed. Because influenza viruses can quickly evolve, however, vaccines against them must be continually modified, complicating immunization campaigns.

