Stock options have always been a higher-risk, higher-reward tool for traders than stocks themselves. Now the field is being reshaped by a turbocharged new version: options with a shelf life so short they expire in less than a day. For institutional investors, “zero-day-to-expiry” options, or 0DTE for short, offer a way to hedge short-term risk and pursue strategies based on darting in and out of positions. For retail investors, they offer a way to make big bets with little money down that can pay off quickly — or not. A study published in March showed retail losses on trades in options tied to the S&P 500 Index almost doubled since the trend took off. Some market watchers also worry that 0DTE trading may be adding to volatility in the equities market or making its moves harder to predict.

1. What are 0DTE options?

Options are derivative contracts generally used to make short-term bets on the direction of an index, stock or exchange-traded fund. Buying an option gives a trader the ability to buy (via a “call” option) or sell (via a “put”) a security at a certain price within a certain time frame. The money required to buy an option is generally less than the underlying asset’s cost. 0DTE options take that time frame to an extreme; since they expire within 24 hours, the trader has to decide quickly whether to exercise the option or walk away and lose the initial outlay.

2. Why are they used?

Like all other options, 0DTE contracts can be used to bet on market moves or to protect against them, a form of insurance known as hedging. Investors who want to hold a stock they think will go up could buy puts as a hedge against a price decline. Traders convinced that a stock is going to decline can also purchase put options as a direct wager. They can also create and offer new options themselves to generate extra income. In that case, the seller hopes the contract expires worthless.

3. What’s their advantage?

Their cost. Shorter contracts tend to have a lower value because there is a lower probability they’ll be worth something by expiry. That makes zero-day options a popular way to bet on short-term volatility in the underlying asset. Their brief lifespan adds to the casino feel of 0DTE trading — you find out quickly if you’ve won or lost. An analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co. found that two-thirds of profits from 0DTE came when the option was sold in the first minute after being originated. For instance, if you buy a call option and its value jumps, you need to be ready to sell it before it might fall again.

4. When did zero-day options get so big?

Zero-day options were discovered by retail investors as a convenient way of speculating during what became known as the meme-stock craze in 2021. Their reach widened in 2022 when exchanges including Cboe Global Markets Inc. extended S&P 500 option expirations to cover all five weekdays, up from three previously. Institutional investors then latched on to these trades as the US Federal Reserve pushed through the fastest interest-rate increases in decades in 2022, a move that spurred volatility and more intraday price reversals of the S&P 500 Index than had been seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Zero-day options were integrated into strategies deployed by high-frequency traders. By May, the contracts accounted for 45% of the trading volume on options tied to the S&P 500 Index, roughly double the level a year before.

5. What are the risks?

For investors who measure trades in thousandths of a second, superfast options are a useful tool. But any strategy that can quickly earn huge profits can quickly wipe them out as well. That’s certainly true of short-dated options, which are very sensitive to changes in the price of their underlying asset. Take Oct. 28, 2022, when the S&P 500 jumped more than 2% to close above 3,900. Calls expiring that day with a strike at 3,850 surged to $45.80 from $2.90 — a stunning gain of 1,479%. On the other hand, puts maturing the next session with an exercise price of 3,750 tumbled 97% to 65 cents, after having more than doubling to $24.27 during the previous day. Despite the risks, the practice was set to expand in Europe, where exchange operator Eurex said it would introduce one-day contracts on options tied to the Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

6. What does their rise mean?

Some observers see 0DTE trades as amplifying volatility, in part because of the way the explosive use of short-dated options has forced a corresponding rise in hedging trades by market makers. In the simplest terms, options dealers, who take the other side of transactions, must buy and sell stocks to keep a market-neutral stance. For instance, when you buy a call option, betting that a stock will go up, the options dealer who sold you that contract stands to make money if the price of the underlying stock falls and lose if it rises. So to limit its risk, the dealer will buy some of the stock, and the more the stock rises toward the strike price, the more it will want to buy. Cboe in April started the Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index to track short-dated options and gauge the expected price swings for the S&P 500. The surge in 0DTE trading has also expanded the ways retail investors, as a whole, have been losing money since options trading grew in popularity. The study released in March estimated 0DTE losses for mom and pop traders totaling $358,000 a day.

