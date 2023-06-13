Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Among the burning questions about professional golf’s shock merger is how the century-old PGA Tour, which is technically a nonprofit, will run once funded by one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds. PGA Tour says it plans to keep its nonprofit status despite a potential infusion of cash from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, backer of its merger partner, LIV Golf. If the deal goes through, the partnership would set the future course of a global game. But exactly how the unusual arrangement would work depends on the exact terms, which are still murky, and whether it passes muster with regulators who have raised antitrust concerns.

1. Who’s raising questions?

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who heads the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, opened an inquiry into the merger. In a June 12 letter to Monahan, Blumenthal wrote that the PGA’s plan to continue as a nonprofit raises questions about “whether a foreign government may indirectly benefit from provisions in US tax laws meant to promote not-for-profit business associations.”

2. How does the PGA Tour operate?

Though technically a nonprofit, it’s not a traditional charity. Rather, PGA Tour Inc. fits into a narrow slice of the US tax code, 501(c)(6). Unlike 501(c)(3) nonprofits, which must have a charitable purpose, 501(c)(6)s are organizations primarily for the benefit of their members. That includes chambers of commerce, industry groups and professional sports leagues. The American Medical Association and American Bar Association are such organizations; so were Major League Baseball and the National Football League, before they gave the status up in recent decades.

3. How big a business is the PGA?

It brought in revenue of $1.6 billion in 2021, according to its most recent public filing. Its largest haul comes from media rights, followed by the tournaments it manages or co-sponsors and sponsorship deals. Most of this money is paid out again for salaries and other expenses, including payouts to players that totaled more than $765 million in 2021. The organization also had assets of $1.25 billion at the end of that year. The PGA’s pool of investments and other assets is far larger than that, at $4.5 billion, but the organization also had $3.3 billion in liabilities, including a large retirement plan for the benefit of players.

4. Why has the PGA chosen to have nonprofit status?

The main perk for it and similar nonprofits is avoiding taxes on income, including investment gains. Over the years, some experts and policymakers have argued for taking away this advantage. University of Pittsburgh law professor Philip Hackney argues the perk “makes no sense” given the huge resources of 501(c)(6) organizations. “We’re just giving them an opportunity to make more money off the federal dime,” he says. The PGA does engage in charitable activity, including through co-sponsorship of tournaments with other partners. In 2021, the PGA says it “generated more than $173 million in charitable dollars,” bringing the tally of total donations since 1938 to more than $3.4 billion. It controls four 501(c)(3) charities, including the PGA Tour Charitable & Educational Fund.

5. Is there a downside?

One disadvantage of nonprofit tax-exempt status — depending on one’s perspective — is disclosure requirements. Like US charities and foundations, 501(c)(6)s must share their Internal Revenue Service filings, known as 990 forms, with the public, and these documents include financial and salary information. By opting out of 501(c)(6) status, baseball and football leagues were able to keep more of these inner workings secret.

6. Who runs the PGA?

PGA members — professional golfers — get a vote on the organization’s board that picks a leadership team, including Commissioner Jay Monahan. He and four other top executives made a combined $37.6 million in total compensation in 2021, according to the filing. Monahan’s $13.9 million in pay is almost double the $7.4 million he made as recently as 2018. Overall, the PGA lists 1,040 salaried employees in 2021, as well as almost 500 independent contractors who received more than $100,000. The group’s operations are spread across almost 60 other organizations, including dozens of subsidiaries focused on commercial activities like gaming or licenses, or on particular regions.

7. How much had LIV cut into PGA’s business?

The PGA’s 2022 tax returns aren’t due to be filed with the IRS until November, so it’s not clear how much competition with LIV had eroded finances. However, the PGA announced plans to ramp up spending in 2022 by, for example, sweetening prizes for players to keep them from defecting. Even before LIV launched, the PGA was operating on a relatively narrow margin, spending about 95% of its revenues on salaries, player payouts and other costs, filings show. When the pandemic hit, revenues plunged 24% but expenses also dropped, and 2020’s margin was 4.9%, nearly the same as the previous two years. Revenue quickly rebounded to a record in 2021, when LIV was just teeing off, but costs jumped even more, and the PGA’s margin dropped to 2.1% that year.

8. How would the deal change how the nonprofit operates?

The announcement offers some details, but they’re open to interpretation. The deal would “unify the game of golf, on a global basis,” it says, by creating a “new commercial entity.” This firm, which has not yet been named, would combine all of PIF’s golf-related businesses — including LIV — with all the “commercial businesses and rights” of the PGA. DP World Tour, the European golf organization that is partly owned by PGA, is also included in the deal.

9. Who ultimately has the upper hand in this merger?

One rule of thumb in mergers is that the party in the driver’s seat is the one with the most money. But that might not be the case in this deal. PGA is the incumbent, with broadcast contracts far more lucrative than LIV has been able to secure in its short life. According to the announcement, the PGA will appoint a majority of the new entity’s board and Monahan will become the new organization’s CEO. Nonetheless, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will become chairman of the new entity. It’s not clear what else Saudi investors will receive in consideration for the billions of dollars it has promised to kick into the partnership.

