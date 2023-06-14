Brentwood condos have private entrances and outdoor spaces Eight-unit building in Northeast Washington has five units available for purchase. Prices start at $499,000. Rhode Island Place is near the new Bryant Street condominiums in Brentwood. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Address : 1018 Bryant St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Builder : Congressional Properties and Labran Construction

Type of housing : condominium

Prices : $499,000 to $525,000

Number of units: 8 total, 5 available Bedrooms : 2

Bathrooms : 2 in units 5 to 8; 3 in units 1 to 4

Square-footage : 760 to 980

Condo fees : $182 a month for units 5 to 8; $198 a month for units 1 to 4

Property website: Trent & Co.

Sales: Trent & Co. at Compass Features This condominium building has eight two-level units, each with a private entrance and outdoor space. It is on a quiet residential street near shopping and dining on Rhode Island Avenue NE in D.C. and less than a half-mile from the Rhode Island Ave.-Brentwood Metro station. The building has a steeply pitched roof and scalloped siding on the top level, resembling features of other buildings in the Brentwood neighborhood. Its horizontal, white vinyl siding on the rest of the exterior is similar to siding on the house previously on the lot. Contemporary features include black window frames and a false window that opens to the roof terrace of unit 5.

“We worked closely with the neighbors on Bryant Street throughout the process, and I am very proud of the resulting exterior design,” said Brian C. Athey, president of Congressional Properties. “It’s really nice when neighborhood design collaboration results in a building that will have a positive impact on the streetscape for years to come.”

Advertisement

Unit 1 faces Bryant Street and has a private front porch. Its appearance from the street reminds some house hunters of a single-family house, real estate agent D’Ann Lanning said. The other units have private entrances on the northwest side of the building, which open to a first-floor living space or a staircase to the second floor.

On the first floor, units 1 to 4 have a kitchen, a living area, a powder room and a rear door to a private backyard. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer are on the finished lower level. Each bedroom has a closet and a large window.

The entrances to units 5 to 8 open to stairs to the second floor, where each has living space, a kitchen, a full bathroom, a bedroom and a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer. On the third floor, each has a second bedroom with a bathroom and a walk-in closet. The closet has a crawl space good for storage under the roof. The bedroom window overlooks a private terrace accessed through a door at the top of the stairs.

All units there have hardwood floors, Delta water fixtures and Whirlpool kitchen and laundry appliances.

Three of the four parking spaces behind the building are available for $20,000 each.

Kitchen

Kitchens have a stainless-steel, two-door refrigerator, a gas range, a dishwasher and a microwave. Units 1 to 4 have a microwave built into the kitchen island. Units 5 to 8 have a microwave over the range.

Advertisement

Units 1 to 4 have a kitchen island; units 5 to 8 have a peninsula. All the kitchens have gray granite counters, a white subway tile backsplash and white flat-panel cabinets around the appliances. The cabinets in the kitchen islands are flat-panel with a light-wood finish. The cabinets in the peninsulas are white. Islands and peninsulas have a sink with a Delta faucet.

Bathrooms

Each condominium unit has two full bathrooms. Units 1 to 4 also have a first-floor powder room with a ceramic sink and wood flooring.

Both bedrooms in units 1 to 4 have en suite bathrooms. One has a walk-in shower, and one has a tub-shower combination. Units 5 to 8 have a second-floor hall bathroom with a shower-tub combination. The third-floor bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Advertisement

All bathrooms have chrome Delta fixtures; large, beige, hexagonal tiles surrounding the shower or tub; gray floor tile; and a single-sink vanity. Gray granite counters and flat-panel cabinets with a light-wood finish match those in the kitchens.

Nearby shops and restaurants

The building is behind the Rhode Island Place shopping center and near the stores and restaurants at Rhode Island Row and in the Brookland neighborhood.

Nearby parks

The U.S. National Arboretum is about two miles away, and Swampoodle, a dog park and playground, is about two miles away in the NoMa neighborhood.

Schools

Elementary: Noyes Elementary School

Middle: Brookland Middle School

High: Dunbar High School

Transportation

The Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro station, on the Red Line, is less than a half-mile away.

What sets it apart

This building features two-level condominiums with private entrances and private outdoor spaces. It is on a quiet, tree-lined residential street near lots of shopping and entertainment options — and not far from a Metro station.