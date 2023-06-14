Anterix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $608,000 in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.3 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 million.

Anterix shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

