HEXO: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GATINEAU, Quebec — GATINEAU, Quebec — HEXO Corp. (HEXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.
The cannabis producer posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.5 million.
