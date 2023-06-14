Fed expected to leave rates unchanged for first time since March 2022

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when its June policy meeting wraps up on Wednesday, signaling a new chapter in the central bank’s fraught fight against inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Over 15 months, and 10 consecutive rate hikes, the Fed has sprinted to catch up to higher-than-normal inflation, moving at the fastest pace in decades. Officials have long warned that they cannot let up prematurely, saying such a mistake would let inflation become entrenched — and force an even harder clampdown to slow the economy.

But when the Fed hoisted its benchmark policy rate to the highest level in 16 years last month, it leaned toward a pause next. The idea is to get a chance to evaluate how central bankers’ moves over the past year are affecting the economy in real time. Rate hikes operate with a lag, and with the federal funds rate now at a level between 5 and 5.25 percent, the full scope of high borrowing costs may not be felt until later this year or even 2024.

Assuming there’s no rate increase on Wednesday, what remains to be seen is whether the Fed sets expectations for a hike at its next meeting in July, or if it signals it is done raising rates altogether. Fed officials could leave both options on the table, especially since fresh government data released Tuesday showed some progress on inflation — but also signs that some of the stickiest reasons for high prices just aren’t budging.

Advertisement

“All eyes will be on them and what they communicate,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution. “My guess is they leave the door open [on rate hikes] going forward.”

The Fed will announce its rate hike decision at 2 p.m. Eastern, along with a fresh crop of economic projections for rates, the unemployment rate, inflation and economic growth. Those projections often turn out to be wrong. But they do give insight into how Fed officials think the economy will react to their persistent fight to slow the economy.

At 2:30 p.m. Eastern, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear at a news conference, where he’ll probably get questions on the inflation outlook; whether the Fed will push borrowing costs higher later on; and if he expects a recession. In recent remarks signaling no June hike, Powell said that “having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments.”

Advertisement

Powell may also be questioned on the strength of the banking system, parts of which needed a swift government rescue after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. While the crisis appears to be contained, the shock caused small- and medium-size banks to pull back on lending and turn businesses away. In recent months, banking sector stress has also shot up as a concern for stability in the financial system, according to a Fed survey on major risks to the economy.

Policymakers have made clear that they have to make decisions about the economy meeting-by-meeting, because there is still so much uncertainty clouding the path ahead.

In a recent speech, Fed governor Philip Jefferson, who has been nominated to the Fed’s No. 2 role, said he expected spending economic growth to be “quite slow” through 2023, because of tight financial conditions, low consumer sentiment and a decline in household savings that had built up during the pandemic. But plenty of questions remain.

Advertisement

“While it is reasonable to expect that the recent banking stress events will lead banks to tighten credit standards further, the amount of tightening and the magnitude of the effect such tightening might have on the U.S. economy is not yet clear, and this uncertainty complicates economic forecasts,” Jefferson said.

For all the questions, the economy is showing plenty of strength. Employers added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May, marking the 29th straight month of strong job growth. Analysts keep having to push back their forecasts for a looming recession. And even though Americans are spending less on restaurants, hotels and airlines, that might actually help the Fed’s attempts to curb prices in services industries, which have been especially susceptible to labor shortages.

Some Fred critics began pushing for a pause last year, warning that the Fed was outrunning inflation. Their argument was that in doling out whopping, consecutive rate hikes, the Fed was moving too forcefully — and overcorrecting for past mistakes.

Advertisement

The Fed saw it differently, insisting that it had to get rates high enough to meaningfully slow the economy. Still, Powell will be pressed to explain why central bankers decided against a rate hike this month, and what gives them confidence that their choices won’t backfire down the line.

“Even if the Fed does pause its inflation battle this month, it’s likely to be a temporary timeout,” ADP’s chief economist, Nela Richardson, wrote in a blog post this week. “But in the long run, there’s still work to be done to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2 percent target, and businesses should be prepared for the possibility of more rate increases down the road.”

GiftOutline Gift Article