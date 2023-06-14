Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan knows the value of deterrence. In her own words, “You want to prevent illegal deals from happening in the first place.” Why, then, is the FTC squandering the best deterrent of all: uncertainty? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Accurate predictions are the lifeblood of business. Be it future revenues, consumer habits or the length of a downturn, there is nothing more valuable than knowing what’s coming. Doubt, meanwhile, hobbles decision-making and encourages the inertia that forestalls the confidence needed for the sort of transactions the FTC wants to stop.

Antitrust deal litigation has increased fourfold under the current FTC and Department of Justice, according to research from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Some of that has been the business of going after the kind of mega-mergers that always draw scrutiny, but much of it hasn’t. Consider the FTC’s challenge to the proposed $27.8 billion deal between Amgen Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Plc last month. The complaint rests on the fact that Amgen and Horizon don’t have competing products. Unusual, huh? Upending established antitrust thinking to pursue novel theories of competition has been a hallmark of Khan’s FTC. Deals large and small, in industries from jet engines to cancer treatments to virtual reality, have all drawn opposition.

Advertisement

Yet in its aggression and indiscrimination, the FTC has returned to companies the gift of certainty. They know, or at least can safely assume, that the regulator will move to block any deal with even a hint of competitive overlap. Put differently, what was unknown has become quantifiable — and companies deal much better with that.

“A couple of years ago, boards would have been quite freaked out by the idea that, all of a sudden, you are telling them that they have to litigate … to get the deal through. At this point that’s part of the game,” said Ethan Klingsberg, partner and co-head of US corporate and M&A at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

The M&A game takes two to play, and the traditional acquirer pledges, such as breakup fees and hell-or-highwater clauses, are no longer enough. “Instead, what you need is real commitment from both parties to say we are going to fight it, and we are going to play to win,” said Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advertisement

For the FTC, the heavy use of litigation is beginning to look like a short-term victory that risks becoming a blunder. Like a brawler who steps into a boxing ring and starts swinging, Khan’s FTC has landed some punches but revealed its one-note tactics. Companies know what they are up against and it’s a fight they can often win.

There is an associated problem of having committed the agency’s resources too broadly. The FTC isn’t designed to fight across as many fronts as it is opening, nor is it obvious that it can afford to do so. If companies decide to fight the suits — and many are already doing so — the FTC will have no choice but to pull out of some of them, further weakening its deterrence against would-be monopolists.

Naturally, the uncertainty proposition has its limits. A prisoner isn’t more likely to try to escape if he is certain he’ll be caught, nor is a company going to attempt a brazenly anti-competitive deal on the basis it already knows it will be sued. But those aren’t the deals the FTC is tackling because they aren’t happening. Rather, the agency is going after mergers that have, at least based on historical precedent, good chances of succeeding in court, such as Illumina Inc.’s $7 billion acquisition of Grail Inc.

Advertisement

Drawing on his time commanding tanks in World War I, the English psychoanalyst Wilfred Bion developed his theory of attacks on linking. It suggested that the objective of an enemy is not only to damage but to disrupt its target’s ability to think, to addle decision-making. In making her agency’s response to M&A predictable, Khan is losing the ability to inflict the chill of confusion. Antitrust litigation is transforming from an outlier risk, something to be avoided at all costs, to just another cost of doing business.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Airline Antitrust Scrutiny Arrives Too Late: Brooke Sutherland

• Attack Monopoly Power With More Deregulation: Tyler Cowen

• Economic Reality and Antitrust Theory Paralyze M&A: Ed Hammond

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ed Hammond is a Bloomberg News reporter who covers mergers and acquisitions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article