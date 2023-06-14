Vermont legalizes online sports betting, joining nearly three dozen other states

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago and I’m happy the Legislature has come to an agreement, as well,” Scott said in a statement. “We know many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”

Under the law, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with between two and six sports betting operators. Each year the department, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health, will provide a report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in Vermont.