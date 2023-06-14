Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

LONDON — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators agreed Wednesday to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country.

The tie-up of Vodafone U.K. and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player, with a market value of around 15 billion pounds ($18.75 billion). Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison owning the rest.