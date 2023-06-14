Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a state and region that have struggled economically for a while, Indianapolis stands out. The nation’s 16th-largest city and its suburbs have added 276,500 jobs since the beginning of 2000 while the rest of Indiana has lost 24,900. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s not that Indianapolis is the only economic engine in Indiana. Even now, almost two-thirds of the state’s jobs are outside the 11-county Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area. The rest of the state’s economy is heavily dependent on manufacturing, which has struggled in the US so far this millennium (although things have been looking up a little lately), while that of the Indianapolis area is not. But this difference is in itself significant and partly the result of past choices by Indianapolis-area civic and business leaders. And while I’m sure the contrast between the Indianapolis area’s good fortune and the rest of the state’s difficulties brings some tensions, Indiana is surely much better off with a successful Indianapolis than without it.

Which other US cities stand out from their states in this way, and what else might they have in common? I wondered about this after reading a discussion on and off Twitter among several economic development experts about the contrast between Indiana and neighboring Michigan, a bigger and previously richer state that doesn’t have a thriving metropolis like Indianapolis and has by some measures fallen behind Indiana. So I came up with some rules that got me to a list of 15 standout cities, ranked here by the gap between their five-year job growth rate and that of the rest of their state.

Just to be clear, these data are all for metropolitan statistical areas, agglomerations of cities and suburbs for which employment and lots of other interesting statistics are reported regularly. For brevity’s sake, I’ve named just the largest cities in each metro area in the above charts, but the official names usually include multiple cities: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, etc. From here on out I’ll include additional city names when I think they’re informative and leave them off when I don’t.My methodology could also use some explaining. Nonfarm payroll employment is the timeliest, most reliable measure available (metro-area gross domestic product numbers for 2022 won’t be out until next December, for example), and looking at five-year growth rates seemed like a way to capture both the forces unleashed by Covid-19 and pre-pandemic trends that now seem to be reasserting themselves. The 5 percentage point and 250,000-job cutoffs are arbitrary but reasonable enough, I think. The two other cutoffs are more debatable, so I’ll explain and identify the places they cut off.The New Haven, Connecticut; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan areas passed the above tests but had job growth since April 2013 that was below the 4.8% national rate. These areas’ ability to add jobs while the rest of their states shed them is noteworthy, but it seemed a little weird to include them in a list of economic standouts.(1)Stockton and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California; and Lakeland-Vine Haven, Florida, passed all the above tests but are not so much free-standing economic regions as satellites of larger adjacent ones. There’s a broader category called combined statistical area that reflects this, and these metropolitan areas are part of the San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Los Angeles-Long Beach and Orlando-Deltona-Daytona Beach combined areas respectively. Finally, Bakersfield, California, came so close to making the cut, falling just two-hundredths of a percentage point short, that I figured I ought to mention it.

Here’s another way of looking at the data:

This list has a little of everything. It includes Indianapolis, of course, along with perennial powerhouses Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, boomtowns Austin and Nashville and much-discussed up-and-comers Boise, Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Oklahoma City and Raleigh. But there are also some under-the-radar growth stories (Charleston, Huntsville) moderate Midwestern successes (Cincinnati, Columbus, Des Moines) and one true surprise: Philadelphia? Really?!

There is not, however, a single city from Florida, the third-most populous state in the country and one of the fastest growing. What Florida has is not so much a standout city as a standout region stretching from St. Petersburg to Jacksonville. Job growth in this crescent-shaped, 9.4-million-inhabitant megalopolis, which I hereby christen Tamplandoville, is 13.1% since April 2013, compared with 8.9% in the rest of the state — not quite a 5 percentage point gap but pretty remarkable nonetheless. Also missing are the three fast-growing larger metro areas of Utah, where statewide job growth of 14.2% makes it hard to stand out.

What unites the standouts? All but two, Phoenix and Philadelphia, are in states that voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election, while in all but two, Huntsville and Oklahoma City, the mayors of the largest cities are either Democrats or nonpartisan officials who sound a lot like Democrats. Perhaps the recipe for success is a “red-blue mash-up,” as New York Times columnist David Brooks proposed earlier this year: “Republicans at the state level provide the general business climate, but Democrats at the local level influence the schools, provide many social services and create a civic atmosphere that welcomes diversity and attracts highly educated workers.”

There are lots of other blue cities in red states that aren’t booming, though, so that can’t be the whole explanation. Indianapolis offers one success formula, with three nationally prominent moderate Republican mayors in succession — Richard Lugar (1968-1975), Bill Hudnut (1976-1991) and Stephen Goldsmith (1992-1999) — who first consolidated the city government with that of surrounding Marion County and then steered big investments into turning “India-NO-place” into “India-SHOW-place.” Oklahoma City modeled its post-oil-bust revitalization on Indianapolis, and I’m sure other cities on my list took lessons from it. But again, so did lots of cities that aren’t on the list.

Thanks in part to city-county consolidation, Indianapolis is also quite large relative to its suburbs, accounting for 41% of the metro area’s population in 2022, compared with an average of 26% among the country’s 25 largest metros. Austin, Huntsville, Oklahoma City and Columbus are also above 40%; Nashville, Phoenix and Raleigh are above 30%. You might think this would make it easier for city officials to steer a region’s growth, and in some places it surely has. But in the 2015 case study The Rise and Fall of Urban Economies: Lessons from San Francisco and Los Angeles, Michael Storper of the University of California, Los Angeles and co-authors argued that dispersed political and economic power in the San Francisco Bay Area encouraged innovation and growth from the 1970s onward while regional domination by the city of Los Angeles to some extent throttled it. Several of the standout “cities” are certainly dispersed, with Charleston, Cincinnati and Fayetteville each accounting for less than 20% of its metro area’s population and perhaps the best-known city in the Fayetteville area — Bentonville, headquarters of Walmart Inc. — not even big enough to make it into the metro area’s name.

A more systematic approach to explaining regional success can found in the work of Ball State University economics professor Michael J. Hicks, one of the development experts whose musings inspired this column (the others were University of Toronto urban scholar Richard Florida and Indianapolis consultant and writer Aaron Renn). Writes Hicks: “Regional economists view urban growth as caused by three important forces: quality of life, agglomeration and housing supply elasticity.”

Agglomeration is when having lots of companies and people clustered in a place causes more to come — easy enough to see in action but hard to jump-start. Quality of life can be measured by looking at what people are willing to pay for houses or accept in wages, but again that can be hard to manufacture or even describe. I’ve spent time in all the places on my list except Boise and Nashville, and they all have their appeal, although Phoenix is less than two hours’ drive from a smaller but still sizable metropolitan area (Tucson) that is superficially much, much nicer yet is adding jobs at only about a third of Phoenix’s pace. Sometimes agglomeration trumps quality of life.

Which leaves housing supply elasticity — as in, if you need more housing, you can build it. Building more housing is difficult in some places in the US but not in most of the metro areas on my list, with all but three issuing more housing permits per capita than the national average in 2022. (In this chart I’ve included Tamplandoville as well.)

The three areas that aren’t building much may not need to for the moment, given that housing remains cheap there relative to both national and regional averages. While the national median sales price of existing single family homes in the first quarter was $371,200, according to the National Association of Realtors, it was just $227,300 in the Oklahoma City area, $252,200 in Cincinnati and $315,300 in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia median was second lowest to New Haven’s $314,800 along Amtrak’s Acela corridor, and much lower than in Boston, New York and Washington. Amid a pandemic-unleashed boom in remote and hybrid work, that might help explain this:

Philadelphia was the nation’s first standout city, passing Boston in population and economic importance in the years before the Revolution before losing out to New York in the early 1800s. Its recent comeback follows decades of stagnation; metro-area jobs data is only available back to 1990, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics has numbers for the city of Philadelphia since 1969 that show employment there to be 18% lower now than then. The city continues to be plagued by high rates of poverty and violent crime, but employment is up 17% since 2009, and unlike in New York City and Washington, it’s also higher than before the pandemic. Something is going right in Philadelphia, I’m just not entirely sure what it is, apart from reasonably priced housing.

Charleston, the country’s fourth-largest city in 1790, and Cincinnati, which in 1830 was the first Midwestern city to break into the top 10, are also long-ago standouts that fell on hard times. Their current success ought to offer some encouragement to other cities struggling now but also a warning to today’s highfliers that trends don’t always continue.

(1) Also, the New York metro area grew more slowly than the parts of New Jersey not in the metropolitan area, and its New York parts didn’t quite outdistance the rest of New York by 5 percentage points. The Pennsylvania parts of the Philadelphia metro area did pass this test. For the Cincinnati and Fayetteville metropolitan areas, which also cross state lines, it was impossible to make such calculations because the Bureau of Labor Statistics only releases payroll jobs data for the full metro areas. In Fayetteville’s case, it clearly wouldn’t make a difference, but it’s possible Cincinnati wouldn’t quite make the cut.

