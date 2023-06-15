Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Twelve years ago, on April 30, I was in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner ebbed to a close. The event usually featured a stand-up comic who roasted the political stars of the day, but the routine everyone was talking about that night was the president’s: Barack Obama had turned his birth-certificate tormentor Donald Trump — who was present as a guest — into the butt of jokey, sharp commentary. The put-down added fuel to the ongoing American Götterdämmerung.

That interplay between politics and personal was probably what I and my former Time magazine colleague Margaret Carlson were talking about when someone in the distance began shouting in our direction: “HOWARD! HOWARD!”

It emanated from a trim and elegant figure, whom I immediately recognized as David Byrne. Yes, the shouting was coming from a former Talking Head. Margaret looked at me incredulously as David and I spoke briefly. I was too stunned — and star-struck — to exchange anything but pleasantries.

I’m dusting off that brush with fame on the occasion of the Broadway debut of Here Lies Love, the nearly two-decade-old musical David put together with Fatboy Slim. Previews begin on June 17, but I’ve seen four previous incarnations over the years. Its subject: the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, infamous owner of 3,000 pairs of extravagant and expensive shoes, and mother of that country’s current president.

But here lies a puzzle: If you revive a musical about the fall of a political dynasty that has itself been revived since the last public performance of the show, will the production hold up?

I first wrote about Here Lies Love for Time back in 2007, shortly after I met David. He frequented a New York City restaurant where I was a regular — Annisa on Barrow Street in Greenwich Village, which closed in 2017. I’d seen him there before but, the rule of cool is you don’t bother celebrities. Well, I couldn’t stay cool one evening we were at the bar because I noticed he was reading about the Philippines. I was born there and lived in the country throughout my teens. I started a conversation and he told me about Here Lies Love, then a song cycle that had already been performed in Adelaide, Australia, and would soon go to Carnegie Hall for a one-night concert version that he’d perform in.

Eventually, there would be a couple of successful runs at the Public Theater on Lafayette Street (the last ended on Jan. 5, 2015). The quest was always to get it to Broadway, but there were obstacles. The production was immersive: The audience doubled as dancers at a disco, demonstrators at a protest, mourners at a funeral — and any venue on the Great White Way would have to be redesigned for that. There was also the audience itself: Some of the most loyal Broadway patrons were blue-haired matrons, who might not want to be ordered around — or deprived of prime seats.

Fast-forward to today, and the Broadway Theatre has been retrofitted to allow for spectator participation. There is a balcony seating for those who’d rather not be part of the action. The Filipino diaspora too has gained significant market clout.

The Imelda of Here Lies Love isn’t an Asian version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, even if the narrative trajectory is similar: A down-and-out young woman meets an ambitious politician and together they transform a country. Argentina’s Eva Peron is virtually canonized at the end of the British show.

But Imelda Marcos is immolated in a Shakespearean tragedy set to dance music: Her self-declared altruism (the irresistible title song is what she wants as her epitaph) is exposed as self-delusion after everyone rejects her — the woman who raised her, her first boyfriend Ninoy Aquino, her philandering presidential husband Ferdinand, and the Filipino people who rose in rebellion in February 1986 and sent the Marcoses fleeing to Hawaii. Her mad rage explodes in “Why Don’t You Love Me” — which in one production was sung from a balcony, a cunning commentary on “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.” In the end, her avowed selflessness has left her loveless. You will feel sorry for this Imelda.

That’s the end of the musical but not the story. Most Filipinos have forgotten how bad the Marcos era was and last year elected Ferdinand Jr. to the presidency. Now 93 and ailing, Imelda is nevertheless first lady emeritus. The geopolitical calculations that made her an idol and then a pariah are no longer burning issues. Those whom the gods wish to destroy can also make comebacks.

Does that diminish today’s Here Lies Love?

I’ve twice been in a large room when Imelda — in her prime — made an entrance. It was as if every molecule in the air became incandescent. You knew she was there even if your back was to the door. It was a power that made her Marcos’s greatest campaign and diplomatic weapon. And with it she became the second most powerful person in the Philippines.

But she was deeply humiliated when Ferdinand’s scorned American mistress released sex tapes in 1970 at a press conference in Manila. An information blackout failed even as Imelda personally called newspaper barons to try to get them to stop coverage. Among them was my grandfather Go Puan Seng, whose son co-owned one of Manila’s most popular tabloids. He was friend enough for her to use his nickname. “Jimmy,” she said, “Please get him to stop.” I can’t, my grandfather said, we have a free press.

The free press didn’t last long. The Marcoses imposed martial law in September 1972 and almost all newspapers were shut. My uncle and my grandfather went into exile. Many Filipinos did not have that option. Instead, they faced detention without trial, torture, disappearance, assassination. The Marcoses had his-and-hers enemies lists and you had to know how to play off the power couple’s dysfunctions. My mother kept a picture of herself with Imelda on the wall of what was left of my grandfather’s business to dissuade regime underlings from causing trouble. But a fading photograph wasn’t much protection as Marcos cronies sucked up the country.

In 1979, my father and mother gave up most of what they owned and moved our family to the US, where many years later, in a restaurant bar in New York, I saw David Byrne reading about the Philippines and broke protocol to speak to him. Both the revival of Here Lies Love and the power of President “Bongbong” Marcos have sharpened memories dulled by time. Yes, the show will hold up. You may feel sorry for Imelda — but don’t cry for her.

