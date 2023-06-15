Adobe: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.82. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.91 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.95 to $4. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.87 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.6 billion.

Advertisement

Adobe expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.65 to $15.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.25 billion to $19.35 billion.

Adobe shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $490.60, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADBE

Gift this article Gift Article