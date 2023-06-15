Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $233 million. The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.99 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.14 to $2.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.2 billion to $8.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.1 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $34.7 billion.

