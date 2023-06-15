Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $962 million.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $45.17 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.42 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.
