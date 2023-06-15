How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/15/2023

Wall Street staged a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest gain yet in its recent winning streak.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 53.25 points, or 1.2%, to 4,425.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.73 points, or 1.3%, to 34,408.06.
The Nasdaq composite rose 156.34 points, or 1.1% to 13,782.82.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.18 points, or 0.8%, to 1,889.28.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 126.98 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 531.28 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 523.68 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 23.58 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 586.34 points, or 15.3%.
The Dow is up 1,260.81 points, or 3.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,316.34 points, or 31.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 128.04 points, or 7.3%.