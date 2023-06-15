Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA boss Jean-Charles Naouri has built a reputation for always having one last gamble up his sleeve, as the French retailer he controls has struggled under the crushing weight of its debt and a fiercely competitive domestic market. He now looks to be running out of cards. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two billionaires and one of France’s leading food retailers are circling as court-supervised talks to cut Casino’s borrowings kick into high gear, with dueling plans for a capital increase making it increasingly likely that Naouri will lose control of the company and put a politically sensitive retailer into play.

Despite Casino’s financial troubles, it has some enviable assets, primarily its Monoprix stores and Franprix convenience chain. Amid the twin prospects of an end to the Naouri era and the company’s borrowings being cut as a result of court-supervised talks with creditors, Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, a rival investor group led by Xavier Niel, and French retailer Auchan are all lining up interventions.

Advertisement

The 31% jump in Casino’s shares since Monday indicates there’s some value to unlock via an industrial merger or asset sales for the retailer, whose market capitalization has cratered 90% in the past decade to €870 million ($945 million).

But there are big obstacles ahead, ranging from the need to persuade holders of €4.5 billion of net debt to forego some of their claims to avoid bankruptcy, to pacifying domestic politicians nervous about foreign takeovers and job cuts. Each indication of interest is at an early stage, and no single offer is a clear winner on all fronts. The endgame may require rallying bid rivals around a palatable “French solution,” but we’re a long way from the glorious resurrection of a national champion.

Under Kretinsky’s plan, the 10% Casino shareholder would inject €1.1 billion, subject to certain conditions. The main one is a cancellation of roughly half of Casino’s debt. All of the company’s unsecured debt would either be partially repaid in cash or converted into equity, with secured debt unaffected. Kretinsky would then control the company with net debt of about €2 billion, roughly three times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of €650 million.

Advertisement

The competing Niel-backed plan would inject a similar amount of equity. The trio would invest at least €200 million directly, with the rest coming from outside investors. Debt would be converted into equity, but creditors would be able to reinvest up to €900 million in the company.

But this is not the only game in town.

In theory, the ideal and logical place for Casino is in the arms of another retailer. As well as its Paris stores, it also has strong positions in the Rhone-Alpes region and southeastern France, areas where the economy is growing.

Hence why the Mulliez family, which owns the Auchan supermarket chain, has approached Kretinsky about a possible future tie-up, according to Le Figaro. A combination would augment buying power and help the enlarged group offer cheaper prices. Charles Allen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, says Auchan’s market share has fallen over the past decade, so it would benefit from Casino’s revenue.

Advertisement

Rival Carrefour SA is also doubtless watching closely. The retailer has already missed out on two potential deals — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a Canadian bidder, was rebuffed two years ago by the French government, while Carrefour held unfruitful merger talks with Auchan six months later — and can’t afford to bungle a third. Neither can it let rivals bulk up at its expense. It’s likely tempted to acquire bits of Casino such as Monoprix if they become available.

The problem is that neither Auchan nor Carrefour has the financial capacity to pounce until Casino’s rickety balance sheet is fixed. This is why the current financial phase is so critical.

Creditors would prefer to receive cash, rather than see their holdings wiped out. That is why the Kretinsky plan would likely be more acceptable to them. But he would have control, potentially enabling him to dismantle the company. That may be less palatable to politicians.

Advertisement

The grocery sector is not only crucial to food security, but it’s also a huge employer. The French government may also want to see Casino remain in French hands. It’s possible that a deal between an investor and one of the food retailers is the ultimate outcome.

This is a complex situation that’s vulnerable to execution risk. It will be months before we get clarity on how Casino’s finances might become stabilized.

As a crunch point looms, maximum pressure will be applied on Naouri, too. Under the so-called conciliation process, he and Casino are trying to reach agreement with creditors and the parties offering to inject new equity — and only Casino can put forward the restructuring plan. Naouri is still nominally in control, but he’s lost support and is clearly looking for a way out. With so much depending on egos and politics after years of lost profits, Casino is one investment bet that has really lived up to its name.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Your Daily Bread Will Now Come From Fewer Traders: Javier Blas

• What the Dollar Stores Say About the Economy: Leticia Miranda

• Supermarket Bashing Won’t Bring Food Prices Down: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering digital currencies, the European Union and France. Previously, he was a reporter for Reuters and Forbes.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article