Activist campaigns to change a company’s board and strategy are always tough going, especially in continental Europe. A group of former private equity partners deserve to succeed in shaking up German chemicals distributor Brenntag SE. Even if they fail, they can claim a tactical — and financial — victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight PrimeStone Capital LLP, a London-based asset manager founded by three former Carlyle Group Inc. partners, wants Brenntag to split into two businesses focused respectively on commodity and specialty chemicals. It reckons that could boost the company’s value to €26 billion ($27 billion) within three years, compared with its current €11 billion market capitalization. US investor Engine Capital LP likewise supports a breakup.

As a first step, PrimeStone is proposing alternatives to the company’s candidates for two non-executive directorships up for election at Thursday’s annual meeting. It also wants directors to face re-election more frequently so the supervisory board doesn’t go stale.

The activist’s pedigree in chemicals buyouts means it knows what it’s talking about. This is an industry dominated by private equity; Brenntag itself was owned by Bain Capital and then BC Partners before going public in 2010.

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis & Co LLC and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. are fully backing the activist’s motions. That’s a sufficiently unusual occurrence — Glass Lewis says it is typically disinclined to recommend that investors oppose an incumbent board — to mark a victory of sorts for PrimeStone.

The board candidates proposed by Brenntag are high caliber, as ISS acknowledges. But the case for a governance shake-up is convincing. As ISS puts it, there’s no evidence that Brenntag’s dual-business strategy confers any advantage. Total shareholder returns sharply lag the main European listed peer, Dutch chemicals firm IMCD NV, over the three- and five-year periods prior to PrimeStone surfacing, and trail US rival Univar Solutions Inc. on a three-year view.

Furthermore, Brenntag triggered an 18% fall in its share price late last year when attempting to buy Univar for $6 billion — a deal that would likely have involved stock issuance, higher leverage and considerable integration challenges.

Brenntag argues it’s only partway through an aggressive transformation under Chief Executive Officer Christian Kohlpaintner, with a new executive team. Plus, he’s pursuing a clearer internal separation of the commodity and specialty businesses — a potential stepping stone to doing the split.

It also says that Geoff Wild, one of the activist nominees, isn’t independent because, years ago, he sat on a board with PrimeStone founder Franck Falezan, and provides a testimonial on the activist’s website. Finally, it says that shareholder returns look better once you include this year’s gains of 24%.

But Kohlpaintner is now in his fourth year, and the Univar debacle came after Brenntag signaled its focus would be on far smaller acquisitions. Even if the attempted takeover was opportunistic, issuing that guidance while contemplating a mammoth transaction was clearly unwise.

Meanwhile, the proxy advisers are satisfied the “dissident” nominees will safeguard all shareholders rather than directly represent just one, and whoever is elected will require a mandate from a majority of shareholders. As for the recent strength of the stock, that’s hard to disentangle from a share buyback made possible by abandoning the takeover plan.

Germany is a mixed market for activists. The defining moment remains TCI Fund Management Ltd. torpedoing Deutsche Boerse AG’s attempted takeover of London Stock Exchange Group in 2005. Afterward, hedge funds and private equity firms were commonly referred to as “locusts” in the German media.

Proxy fights are time-consuming and risky. Caution may sway investors to side with the company under attack. Shareholders last year overwhelmingly opposed activist Enkraft Capital’s proposal that utility RWE AG spin off a division (here, Glass Lewis and ISS had rejected the activist’s arguments).

Elliott Management Corp. regularly exploits Germany’s investor-friendly takeover regime to extract sweeteners from miserly bidders, and it’s seeking a special audit at Deutsche Wohnen SE, the real estate firm controlled by Vonovia SE. But where Elliott engages on strategy — say at Bayer AG and SAP SE — it has sought to keep its involvement private. Working with the company behind the scenes on governance may be more effective.

The mechanics of shareholder voting also appear convoluted. PrimeStone complains some investors haven’t been able to vote on its proposals; Brenntag says it has fulfilled all its legal obligations regarding Thursday’s meeting.

Hence, the backing of the proxy advisers doesn’t guarantee the activists will succeed on this occasion. But one thing is clear: Whatever form the supervisory board ends up taking, the pressure has increased for Brenntag to prove its strategy is the correct one.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

