Live Nation says customers will no longer be surprised by ticket fees

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Live events and ticketing companies are taking steps to no longer surprise customers with fees at checkout and instead include those fees upfront in the total price. The White House, Live Nation and SeatGeek announced the voluntary moves Thursday morning. President Biden is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with officials from those companies, as well as representatives from ticketing companies that had been using transparent, or “all-in,” pricing for years.

Adding fees toward the end of a purchase can be deceptive and harmful to consumers, experts say. In his State of the Union address in February, Biden called them out as “junk fees.”

“They add up to hundreds of dollars a month. They make it harder for you to pay the bills or afford that family trip,” he said. “I know how unfair it feels when a company overcharges you and gets away with it.”

Advertisement

The change does not mean that companies will eliminate the surcharges, but simply that they will be made clear to the consumer. It would apply only to tickets sold at the 200-plus venues owned by Live Nation — which is owned by the same company that controls Ticketmaster — but not necessarily every ticket offered by Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster’s meltdown in November, when the company’s site broke down amid a rush for Taylor Swift tickets, sparked a wave of legislation in states and in Congress that would require Ticketmaster and other companies to implement all-in pricing. Those fees can total an estimated 27 percent of the ticket price, according to a 2018 report by the Government Accountability Office.

“For far too long, fans have lacked important consumer protections that other industries take for granted,” SeatGeek chief executive Jack Groetzinger said in a statement. “Fans want to understand the full cost of their purchase, with no deception or surprises along the way.”

Share