West Coast ports reach union contract, ending year-long labor dispute

If both parties ratify the agreement, it will end a bitter labor dispute that had temporarily shuttered some of North America’s most important ports of entry.

The union representing dock workers at 29 West Coast ports has reached a tentative labor contract after more than a year of negotiations, according to a joint statement published late Wednesday by the union and port managers.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] workforce in keeping our ports operating,” said Pacific Maritime Association President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”