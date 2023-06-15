The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
West Coast ports reach union contract, ending year-long labor dispute

The deadlock had temporarily shuttered some of North America’s most important ports of entry.

June 15, 2023 at 7:41 a.m. EDT
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes, AP)
The union representing dock workers at 29 West Coast ports has reached a tentative labor contract after more than a year of negotiations, according to a joint statement published late Wednesday by the union and port managers.

Details of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

If both parties ratify the agreement, it will end a bitter labor dispute that had temporarily shuttered some of North America’s most important ports of entry.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] workforce in keeping our ports operating,” said Pacific Maritime Association President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

