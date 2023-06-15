Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

They’re called contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos — and are often described as high-yield investments with a hand grenade attached. An emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG in March included pulling the pin on $17 billion of CoCos, also known as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds. A legacy of the global financial crisis, they’re the lowest rung of bank debt, producing juicy returns in good times but taking a hit when a bank runs into trouble. While shareholders — often the first domino to fall in such situations — salvaged some value from the takeover engineered by Swiss banking authorities, Credit Suisse’s CoCo holders walked away with nothing. The move reverberated across bond markets and alerted investors to the maze of terms and regulations governing this type of debt.

1. What are CoCo bonds?

They’re essentially a cross between a bond and a stock that helps banks bolster capital to meet regulations designed to prevent a failure. They’re contingent in the sense that their status can change if a bank’s capital levels fall below a specified level; they’re convertible because in many cases they can be turned into equity — shares of the bank — if the shortfall gets big enough. In other cases CoCos are written down in whole or in part.

2. What are CoCos for?

They make up part of a buffer of debt and equity that’s intended to prevent taxpayers from having to shoulder the bill for a bank’s collapse. When they were dreamed up, CoCos were seen as giving banks a potentially bigger capital cushion without forcing them to issue new stock, amid concern that many were over-leveraged. CoCos are typically undated, meaning they have no defined maturity but lenders can call for repayment normally after around five years. Investors price CoCos to their expected worth at their first call dates. When they’re not called — in other words, when they’re extended — prices tend to fall.

3. Why were Credit Suisse’s CoCos wiped out?

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that threatened to cascade across financial markets. Because of the extraordinary government support, Swiss financial regulator FINMA triggered a complete write-down of the bank’s AT1 bonds in order to increase core capital. In simple terms, banks are supposed to keep their capital above a minimum level needed to support an effective resolution in the event of a collapse. If a lender’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level, CoCos can be written down. Credit Suisse’s holding company had 13 CoCos outstanding worth a combined $17.3 billion, issued in Swiss francs, US dollars and Singapore dollars, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was just above 20% of its total debt pile.

4. Why was the AT1 wipeout controversial?

In a normal writedown scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses, as Credit Suisse had also indicated in an earlier presentation to investors. However, under the terms of the UBS deal, Credit Suisse shareholders were set to receive 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion). The AT1 wipeout sent parts of the European credit market into a frenzy as investors tried to work out if other countries could repeat what happened in Switzerland. It turned out that no other banks in Europe beside Credit Suisse and UBS had provisions that would allow for the full writedown of this kind of bond and still allow equity investors to maintain some value. The unique Swiss arrangement led to some court challenges from bondholders arguing that they were treated unfairly. Here are the rules across Europe:

5. Has this happened before?

The Credit Suisse bond wipeout was the AT1 market’s biggest loss, far eclipsing the one other instance of a lender’s CoCos being wiped out. Back in 2017, junior bondholders of Spanish lender Banco Popular SA suffered an approximately €1.35 billion loss when it was absorbed by Banco Santander SA to avoid a collapse after failing to plug a big capital hole. On that occasion, the equity was also written off, while regulators forcibly wrote off its CoCos.

6. What’s the impact on the wider CoCo market?

The Credit Suisse write-off triggered the biggest daily loss in AT1 bonds’ history, prompting investors to speculate whether other banks would abandon plans to repay their own AT1s early. Some of those concerns have since eased, with yields falling back and major European lenders, such as Italy’s UniCredit SpA and Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group Plc, sticking with market convention to exercise call options on AT1 notes. Japan became the first major market to see the issuance of new AT1s, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. selling 140 billion yen ($1 billion) of notes exactly a month after the Credit Suisse bond wipeout. Europe followed suit in June, with euro-denominated deals from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc.

7. Are there CoCos and AT1s in the US too?

Not quite, but there are instruments with similar characteristics known as “preferred securities.” Like AT1s and CoCos, they rank above common equity in a bank’s capital structure but below senior debt and are designed to absorb losses before senior debt comes into play. When that happens, preferreds can be converted from debt to equity or their par value written down based on regulator discretion. AT1 and CoCos explicitly state the capital level that would trigger such a writedown or conversion. Preferreds pay dividends and, as with equity dividends, these are discretionary, not mandatory. If an issuer wants to stop paying preferred dividends, they typically also halt their common dividend, whereas issuers of AT1 and CoCos have the discretion to stop paying dividends regardless of the common dividend’s status.

--With assistance from Colin Keatinge, Ronan Martin and Paul Cohen.

