As humans live longer, national pension systems need more money to pay for extended retirements. However, across the developed world, the number of people working and paying into these systems is stagnating or even shrinking, and pension managers are struggling to make the numbers add up. Most economists agree that we’ll all need to work for longer, save more or receive less. But watering down these long-established entitlements is fraught with risk. France was shaken by mass protests when the government pushed through a deeply unpopular pension overhaul. Many other countries are delaying action to address what’s possibly the slowest-moving financial crisis of our time, one exacerbated by the Covid-19 epidemic.

1. What are the numbers?

In developed economies, because of declining fertility rates, the ratio of older people to those of working age, which was 30 out of 100 in 2021, is expected to reach 48 per 100 in 2050. Japan’s ratio is already around 50 per 100 and is on course to surpass 75 around midcentury. This widening imbalance means the combined state pension shortfalls in eight of the biggest economies could reach $400 trillion by 2050, according to an analysis by the World Economic Forum. That’s around four times global economic output today.

2. What did the pandemic do?

Efforts to support companies and workers through repeated lockdowns pushed governments deeper into debt, making it harder to plug pension deficits. Pension payments are already the biggest share of state spending in many nations, and that burden is set to grow because payouts are usually indexed to prices and the pandemic triggered a surge in inflation.

3. Why hasn’t the problem been fixed?

Pension reform is deeply emotive, as it’s bound up with ideas of just reward, fairness and social solidarity. Demanding that people work for longer, for a right to pensions that may be more modest than those of their retired parents, is a difficult ask when the old possess a growing share of wealth in many developed nations. Before the expansion of state pensions in the 20th century broke the link between old age and poverty, working up until your death was commonplace. Only the rich could be assured of a comfortable retirement. So while policymakers have known for at least two decades that changes were needed to make pension systems sustainable, progress has been slow and patchy. Almost half of OECD nations haven’t passed legislation to increase the normal retirement age. Countries including China, South Korea, Canada and Ireland have softened or delayed pension changes for fear of a backlash. France’s recent experience demonstrates why. President Emmanuel Macron provoked massive protests when, using special constitutional powers, he increased the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62. The resulting plunge in his approval ratings was less important to Macron since term limits prevent him from running for reelection.

4. Who else is biting the bullet?

Among the other governments that are taking the plunge and raising the retirement age are the US, Sweden and Italy. Some, including the UK and Norway, are going further and giving people incentives such as tax benefits to delay retirement. But there are downsides to extended careers. For one thing, if older people stay in the workforce longer, it can mean fewer jobs for the young. Later retirement also has a disproportionate impact on the poor, who experience more ill health and die earlier than their richer compatriots. Labor activists have been demanding carve-outs for workers with arduous, dangerous or insecure jobs, poor health or family caregiving responsibilities who find it impossible to work into their late 60s.

5. What are pension managers doing?

Pension shortfalls and more than a decade of near-zero interest rates pushed managers to move money into alternative asset classes such as real estate, private equity and derivatives to improve investment returns. The pension board of the Church of England, for example, began making loans to small and medium companies, while the UK rail workers’ pension plan invested in distressed debt — an area that was once the realm of hedge funds. A surge in interest rates from mid-2022 improved the funding situation, though it also represents a test. One derivative strategy popular with pension funds in the UK blew up in September that year, forcing the central bank to step in to avoid a bond market crisis.

6. Have there always been pensions?

Pensions date back to the 1870s in the US and 1889 in Germany, where Chancellor Otto von Bismarck introduced Europe’s first scheme. People aged 70 or over qualified when the UK’s first state pension was paid in 1909 — only a quarter of the population then reached that age. In Japan, the workers’ pension insurance law didn’t come into effect until 1942, at the height of World War II, while a universal pension system only followed in 1961.

