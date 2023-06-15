Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reader: I work for a quasi-governmental public service organization with about 400 employees. About 18 months ago, we set up our first social media account on Facebook. The person in charge of social media writes most of our Facebook posts, which include staff and facility photos, event announcements, and job postings. She is fairly inexperienced, though she has learned quite a bit since we started.

In the beginning, this person’s father would comment on the organization’s Facebook posts here and there. She never calls him “Dad,” but he has the same uncommon last name as hers, so I am sure many people at our organization have made the connection.

Now he comments on nearly every Facebook post, usually just saying, “good job” or “thank you” or that he’d like to work here (weird since he lives on the other side of the country). She then comments back, but her name isn’t shown since she is commenting from the organization’s account. The comments are always related to the posts, but they often include hearts, emoji and memes. Sometimes they banter back-and-forth. One time he said he knows “someone who works there,” and she replied that person must be a “rock star.”

I know it’s all in good fun, but when does it cross a line? I think it’s weird and cringey. Also, part of her overall performance is based on how much engagement and how many comments the Facebook page gets. Maybe some people think it’s cute, but the first couple of times my dad did that, I would thank him but then kindly ask him to stop.

Karla: My Facebook and Twitter feeds are a random combination of links to my columns, pictures of my cats, and free-floating snark, and they often include comments from personal friends and relatives among the followers. It’s my name and my face on these feeds, so any dorkiness reflects primarily on me, although it’s not hard to figure out whom I work for.

If I were posting as the official voice of my employer? Then, yeah, schmoozing anonymously with family on the employer’s feed would be, as my teen says, kinda cringe. (Although if my dad were to comment on my column, he’d do so literally, mailing me a newspaper clipping with notes scribbled in the margin.)

In marketing, however, there’s often a fine line between cringey and brilliant. For better and worse, social media makes companies more accessible to the public. Algorithms tend to promote “noisier” accounts, so some degree of empty-calorie chitchat makes online sites more visible — and if that chitchat is entertaining, it attracts a bigger audience.

From fast-food company Wendy’s to the police department in Bangor, Maine, a few social media managers have managed to strike a balance between building an amusing, recognizable brand and connecting with their target audience. For all we know, your co-worker’s story could become the next viral BuzzFeed post: “This dad is his daughter’s biggest hype man, and it’s adorable.”

Or, depending on how much traffic your organization’s Facebook page gets, her dad-chats might not even stand out all that much. If it’s not interfering with the services you provide your community, and it’s helping build buzz, what exactly is the problem?

For one thing, bantering with her dad on her employer’s site to inflate her engagement stats is not the best use of this employee’s time. More than that, hiding behind the organization’s identity and pretending that her dad is a stranger is disingenuous to outsiders. It’s engagement, but it’s not genuine or substantive — and an organization that serves the public needs to be both.

I wonder why no one has directly asked her, “Hey, is that [Samesurname] guy related to you?” Assuming you’re right about his identity, having to answer that question would clue her in that people are noticing her shenanigans. For all you know, she might be cringing a bit herself at her dad’s constant lurking, and a word from her employer would give her a face-saving way to tell him to cool it. Or it would provide an opening for her to explain to her employer how those interactions contribute to a larger strategy to grow your audience and connect better with your local community.

That’s a conversation she and her manager should be having anyway; if they’re not, a discreet query to her manager might be in order. I’m not a fan of tattling or giving other managers unsolicited advice, but as a colleague, you are allowed to express concerns about making sure your organization’s public face is aligned with its overall mission.

Incidentally, you can find my columns, cat pictures and snark on Twitter at @KarlaAtWork and Facebook at KarlaLMillerAtWork.

