Former horse farm in Potomac, Md., for sale at $4.25 million

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

When Antonia Braden and her husband relocated to the D.C. area in 2007, they searched for a house reminiscent of their childhood homes. “I grew up in a tiny little town in Connecticut, and my husband grew up in the English countryside,” she said. “This was the first house we saw that reminded us both of home.”

This property, more than 13 acres northwest of Washington in Potomac, Md., was once a horse farm, and it still has a vegetable garden, orchards, a chicken coop and a barn. Long before that, about 200 years before this house was built in 1956, the property was part of the Beall family’s 2,500-acre Beallmount estate (one of a number of Beall estates in the area), where Yarrow Mamout was enslaved.

Mamout, an educated man from Guinea, in West Africa, was enslaved as manservant to Samuel Beall and later his son, Brooke, according to the biography “From Slave Ship to Harvard: Yarrow Mamout and the History of an African American Family.”

Advertisement

Mamout moved with Brooke Beall to Georgetown around 1790, and there, in addition to working for Beall, he got wage-earning jobs, including as a brickmaker, a charcoal burner and a basket weaver. He bought his freedom in 1796, at age 60, after 44 years of enslavement. He also bought the freedom of his 7-year-old son, who was enslaved on a farm neighboring Beallmount.

Mamout’s various business ventures included an early investment in the Columbia Bank of Georgetown, and he is celebrated as an entrepreneur and a devout and learned Muslim. Portraits of Mamout are in collections at the D.C. Public Library’s Central Library and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The property, at 12815 River Rd., has extensive landscaping and gardens, including a peony bed, a vegetable garden, and apple and peach orchards. Braden also planted blueberries and raspberries, and her husband has documented more than 100 trees on the property. Crawfish live in a creek behind the house, and wild turkeys have been seen there. The family created walking paths through wooded sections of the property.

The front door, sheltered by a portico, opens to a foyer on the first floor, which includes living and dining rooms, the kitchen, a family room and a study. Next to the study, a sunroom leads to a screened porch. A bedroom suite next to the dining room has an en suite bathroom and access to a mudroom and a breezeway to a five-car garage.

Advertisement

Above the garage, there is a 1,200-square-foot apartment, where Braden and her family lived while the main house was renovated. The apartment has a bathroom and a kitchen, and it has been used as a recreation room and a guest suite.

The kitchen in the main house was renovated in 2009.

“It didn’t have a lot of light,” Braden said. “It had this incredible position in the south of the house, but it had very small windows and it sort of combined with a mudroom, so we opened it up.”

Now the kitchen has a wall of windows that face the barn and the sunrise. French doors next to a breakfast nook open to a stone terrace in the back.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, an en suite bathroom, built-in shelves and a fireplace. Three other bedrooms on this floor share a hall bathroom. A third level is unfinished storage space. The lower level has a laundry room, a recreation room and a bathroom. A swimming pool, behind the garage, has a bottom painted a dark color to appear, according to Braden, like a “swimming hole somewhere in the countryside.”

“The idea that you can feel a million miles away from anything and still be half an hour from the nation’s capital,” Braden said, “it kind of blows my mind.”

$4,250,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 6/6 (main house and suite over garage)

Approximate square-footage : 5,390 (main house)

Lot size : 13.23 acres

Features : The two-story house has a finished lower level, four fireplaces and a guest suite over a five-car garage. It has a driveway with space for eight cars, a rear terrace, a pool, gardens and orchards.

Listing agent: Adam Rackliffe, Anne Killeen , and Robert Hryniewicki Christopher Leary and Micah Smith , HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Share