Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Covid-19 pandemic transformed consumer behavior worldwide, with Americans in particular cooking a lot more, watching streamed entertainment, drinking, gardening, fixing up their houses and enjoying their new boats and recreational vehicles, among other things. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Which changes have stuck? The ones involving recreation, mainly. These are still early post-pandemic days, and there’s probably still so-called revenge spending on categories like foreign travel that will fade eventually. But it does seem as if people have decided that certain hobbies and amusements are much more important to them than they thought they were in February 2020. Included is the amusing hobby of, uh, commission-free stock trading.

The statistics here come from Table 2.4.6U in the National Income and Products Accounts “underlying detail” that the US Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes alongside better-known offerings such as gross domestic product, and they’re adjusted for inflation using separate price indexes for each product and service — meaning that the changes shown above should at least in theory represent changes in the quantity consumed of each good or service. The BEA is also not kidding about the “detail,” and I had to make so many choices that someone else could put together an equally valid chart that shows much different things.For example, I went with information processing equipment instead of the three subcategories that constitute it: personal computers/tablets and peripheral equipment (up 53.2%), computer software and accessories (up 78.4%), and calculators, typewriters and other information processing equipment (up 107.9%). I chose foreign travel by US residents rather than net foreign travel (up 537.4%). And I decided to break securities commissions (up 8.3%) into its constituent parts — some of which Americans are spending a lot less on even as they spend a lot more on indirect commissions.(1)

Advertisement

Some of this is close to self-explanatory: Fewer people are going into the office every day, so there’s less need for hair care, dry cleaning and public transportation. Indoor entertainment, live or on a movie screen, is still recovering from a near-complete shutdown during the pandemic. The price of eggs skyrocketed during an avian-flu outbreak, and while it has come down a lot lately, eggs were still 59% more expensive in April than in February 2020. Spending by foreign travelers in the US is down while spending by Americans abroad is up largely because the dollar, while falling this year, has remained stronger relative to other major currencies than before the pandemic.

Less self-explanatory is the big decline in consumer spending on employment agencies. Overall spending on such services certainly isn’t down, with placement agencies employing 17% more people in US than before the pandemic. But they’re usually paid by employers, whose spending isn’t counted as a personal consumption expenditure. With the number of unemployed people per job opening near its all-time low, it makes sense that the much smaller jobseeker-paid side of the business has declined.

Then there are those mutual fund sales charges and direct securities commissions, which are a victim of the changing ways in which investors pay brokerages and money managers for their services. Here’s nominal consumer spending on securities commissions since 2000.

Advertisement

Ever since Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission forced an end in 1975 to stock exchange rules that set minimum brokerage commissions, those commissions have been under pressure. Robinhood Markets Inc., founded in 2013, popularized the idea that there should be no commissions at all on stock trades, and in 2019 the big discount brokerages followed suit. Then came a pandemic retail trading boom that transpired mostly over such platforms. The continuing shift toward exchange-traded funds and away from traditional mutual funds has had a similar impact.

Brokerages that no longer charge commissions still have to pay the bills. Along with selling other services to their trading customers, they also make some money off the commission-free trading — mainly by getting paid by market makers who in turn profit from the spread between the prices at which they buy and sell. As the BEA describes in its “NIPA Handbook”:

Indirect commissions — those for which the commission is charged indirectly through a dealer markup or “spread”— comprise commissions on OTC equity securities and other indirect commissions, which consist of gains from specialist transactions in equities on registered exchanges and from brokering and dealing debt securities and derivatives.

Advertisement

What’s striking is that after being on a downtrend for decades, overall spending on securities commissions has risen since 2019 as they’ve shifted from direct to indirect. This is partly because trading volumes remain higher than before the pandemic, but it also seems like an indication that the demise of commissions hasn’t actually reduced the costs faced by retail investors much — it’s just made them less transparent.

But back to the changes in actual consumption. After all the talk about “quiet quitting,” does the continued buying of boats and bikes and potted plants signal a related shift in focus away from work and toward other pursuits? Well, maybe, but most of it is just represents a reshuffling of leisure spending. Recreational goods and vehicles rose from 3% of consumer expenditures in February 2020 to 3.5% this April, but recreation services fell from 4% to 3.6%.

The 2022 edition of the American Time Use Survey, due out next week, may provide some clearer answers. The 2021 edition appeared to show Americans using the time they saved from doing less commuting mainly to work more, with average hours worked the highest in the history of the survey, which started in 2003. Leisure time was also up from 2019 but didn’t set any records.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Consumer Spending Mystery Is Really No Mystery: Claudia Sahm

• Economic Pessimists Are Running Out of Worries: Jonathan Levin

• Discretion(ary) Is the Better Part of Consumption: John Authers

(1) I also chose to ignore spending by nonprofit institutions serving households, partly because that doesn’t really equate with what most of us think as consumer spending but mainly because there’s an offsetting category of receipts from sales of goods and services by nonprofit institutions that greatly complicated matters.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. A former editorial director of Harvard Business Review, he has written for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Share