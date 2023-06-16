Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Frasers Group Plc founder and controlling shareholder Mike Ashley is best known for building a high street retail empire. But lately he and his son-in-law, Michael Murray, Frasers’s chief executive officer, have turned their attention to assembling an equally powerful online position. The latest move was the announcement this week that their stake in struggling online retailer Asos Plc climbed above 10%, giving him financial clout and voting rights.

With two muscular shareholders already ensconced in Asos, this intervention may be more difficult to navigate than previous investment forays. But Ashley could still emerge a winner.

Frasers disclosed last October that it had built a 5.1% position in Asos. It has been raising its holding over the past couple of months, reaching 10.6% on Thursday.

Advertisement

Frasers has its eye on a strategic partnership with Asos. It’s not hard to see why.

With its boutique Flannels, and stakes in Hugo Boss AG and Mulberry Group Plc, Frasers, once best known for its pile-it-high and sell-it-cheap Sports Direct chain, has been going upmarket. Asos’s brands, primarily Topshop, would slot into Frasers department stores and potentially Flannels.

There would be upside for Asos too. It was a pandemic winner, but since stores reopened, consumers have discovered their love of IRL shopping. Now the most successful names are increasingly those with both e-commerce and physical locations.

Topshop looks bereft without its flagship Oxford Street site, which closed in 2021. So theoretically, selling through Frasers department stores or more premium ranges through Flannels boutiques – with one a stone’s throw away from Topshop’s once iconic store — would open up a new sales channel. Frasers has also rolled out a service enabling its customers to buy on credit, which could also be useful to Asos’s 25 million consumers.

Advertisement

Acquiring a tranche of shares to encourage a close commercial relationship is a tried and tested strategy for Ashley, who has used this playbook at Hugo Boss and Mulberry.

Frasers recently paid £75 million ($95 million) for an 18.9% stake in online electricals retailer AO World Plc, and the two have agreed to work together.

Ashley had long admired the business, and believed the company’s market-leading two-person person delivery service could be useful to parts of his portfolio, including Sofa.com and even heavy gym equipment at Sports Direct. And with John Lewis Partnership struggling, bulking up Frasers department stores’ electrics offer would be smart too.

Unlike with AO, however, no accord with Asos has been forthcoming.

This may reflect the fact that Ashley isn’t the only game in town. Its biggest investor is Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, through his Bestseller clothing company, with a 22% holding. Also on the register is hedge fund Camelot Capital Partners LLC, with a 13% stake.

Advertisement

Povlsen is arguably more of a kingmaker than Ashley, making it harder for the latter to get his way. Still, at least Ashley has a seat at the table in any discussions around Asos’s future.

And that may be crucial. The company, which said on Thursday that it had returned to profit in the past three months, received a £1 billion approach from Turkey’s Trendyol, an online fashion retailer backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in December, The Times reported recently.

No deal came to fruition, but Asos is clearly in play.

The Times said Trendyol also approached Povlsen about participating in a deal, and he is seen as another potential acquirer. Incidentally, he is the lead shareholder in Numis Corp., so is due a windfall after the UK stockbroker agreed to be bought by Deutsche Bank AG. Could he use that to help take Asos, with a market caitalization of about £450 million, private?

Advertisement

Povlsen is also the second-biggest shareholder in Zalando SE. A combination with Asos would create a pan-European e-commerce champion, marrying Zalando’s offer, primarily of third-party brands, with Asos’s private labels.

Even if no deal emerges, Ashley could benefit if Asos’s turnaround bears fruit. The shares, which have lost 90% of their value since March 2021, rose as much as 16% on Thursday.

The risk is that Asos fails to turn its fortunes around, and the shares fall back again.

But, even under these circumstances, with a sizable holding, Ashley may be able to steer Asos in a direction that is to his advantage. Alternatively, he may be able to acquire the whole company, or cherry pick assets.

The ultimate prize would be getting hold of Topshop, which until two years ago was owned by his “frenemy” Philip Green.

Advertisement

Ashley is known to like a flutter at the casino. Taking control of this still recognizable British brand would make his punt on Asos worth it.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Billionaires Spin the Wheel on Casino Rescue: Felsted & Laurent

• What the Dollar Stores Say About the Economy: Leticia Miranda

• Supermarket Bashing Won’t Bring Food Prices Down: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Share