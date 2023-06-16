Business Highlights: Jordan selling majority stake in Charlotte Hornets; UPS workers could strike

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

$930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to every home in the US

The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist. Those places include remote parts of Alaska and rural Texas. The so-called middle mile grants are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The middle mile is the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity lines carrying lots of data quickly. The expansion is among several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity.

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It’s the company’s first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.

Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is ‘not negotiating’ on 3rd-party app charges

WASHINGTON — Reddit is facing an ongoing blackout from some of its most active users. After outrage erupted over plans to charge some third-party apps for data access, thousands of communities within the online discussion network went dark this week, and many organizers say their protest is not over. More than 4,000 subreddits remained dark Friday. Despite this week’s blackout, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The Associated Press the company is not changing its course. Reddit’s response to the blackout has fueled further outrage among protest organizers, partciularly after a move to replace moderators of protesting subreddits. Reddit’s changes to its data access arrive as the company reportedly seeks to go public later this year.

Amazon’s $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval

LONDON — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.

China calls hacking report ‘far-fetched’ and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry

BEIJING — China’s government has rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world. A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations Friday that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them. The Mandiant report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at repairing relations that have been strained by disputes over human rights, security and other irritants. The report said hackers used a software vulnerability to engage in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.”

IMF head welcomes Europe’s interest rate hikes in campaign against inflation

FRANKFURT, Germany — The head of the International Monetary Fund has praised the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rate for the eighth time in a row. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also endorsed the accompanying pledge by ECB head Christine Lagarde to keep tightening credit for as long as needed to bring down high inflation. The ECB is pressing ahead with rate hikes even as the U.S. Federal Reserve put its series of increases on pause to assess their effect on the economy. Georgieva said Europe’s economy had shown “remarkable resilience” in lining up new energy supplies after Russia cut off most natural gas deliveries.

Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery

NEW YORK — Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Friday, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and the Teamsters can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The authorization doesn’t mean a strike will occur. Instead, it allows the union’s leadership to call for a national walkout if both sides fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires on July 31. Teamsters leadership had urged workers to vote for the strike authorization, which would give them more leverage in their negotiations with the company. UPS says it remains confident it will reach an agreement with the union.

Federal court sides with lobster fishers in whale protection case anchored off New England

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal appeals court has blocked proposed restrictions aimed at saving a vanishing species of whale, saying they could put thousands of commercial fishermen out of work. The fishermen harvest lobsters and crabs off New England and they are opposed to tough restrictions on the way they fish that are intended to protect the North Atlantic right whale. The whale numbers only about 340 in the world and it’s vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear. The fishermen and the state of Maine appealed their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after losing in a lower court. The appeals court said Friday it disagreed with the lower court’s ruling.

Putin touts Russian economy as Western investors steer clear of St. Petersburg event

TALLINN, Estonia — President Vladimir Putin is touting Russia’s prospects at the country’s main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine. Western officials and investors steered clear of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. For decades, the gathering has been has been Russia’s premier event for attracting foreign capital. The Kremlin banned journalists from countries that Russia regards as “unfriendly” from covering the proceedings. Moscow gave that designation on scores that sanctioned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including the United States, Canada, Australia and European Union members.

The S&P 500 fell 16.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,409.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.94 points, or 0.3%, to 34,299.12. The Nasdaq composite fell 93.25 points, or 0.7% to 13,689.57. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.81 points, or 0.7%, to 1,875.47.

