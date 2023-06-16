Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

As Japan and South Korea face a common and growing threat, a painful historical legacy undermines friendly relations. Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 through World War II still roils relations between the two democracies as they confront an increasingly powerful China and a nuclear-armed North Korea. The US sees the reconciliation of its two allies, which host the bulk of US military personnel in the region, as part of what it calls its “free and open Indo-Pacific” strategy to counter China’s influence. The latest effort to set aside historical grievances didn’t please South Koreans, even though it was initiated by their president.

1. What’s driving the attempted reconciliation?

Both geographically and economically, the two countries sit in the middle of the US-China rivalry that has come to define global security. Japan, which disbanded its military following its defeat in World War II, plans to increase its defense spending by 60% over five years. South Korea, heavily dependent on China economically, has joined the US push to make global supply chains less reliant on Chinese industry. In addition, periodic missile launches serve as alarming reminders that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is making his nuclear arsenal bigger, more powerful and better able to strike the US and its allies in Asia.

2. What would improved ties mean?

Strong ties among regional allies are an important part of US plans to counter military threats from an expansionist China, up to and including any attempt to seize Taiwan, the democratically governed island that China considers part of its territory. Military coordination between Japan and South Korea has long been one casualty of their strained shared history. In 2019, South Korea said it was withdrawing from a pact to share military intelligence with Japan, before backing down in the face of heavy pressure from the US.

3. What’s at the root of the dispute?

Even though the two nations have become trading partners, tourism has flourished and K-pop has gained legions of Japanese fans, many South Koreans still consider Japan first and foremost a longtime occupier that’s never adequately apologized and atoned for how it treated the Korean people. During World War II, an estimated 200,000 Korean men fought for Japan, most of them forcibly conscripted, while three to four times that number were sent to Japan to work, often in brutal conditions, in factories and mines that supplied the imperial war machine. And Koreans made up a large proportion of the women and girls forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers at brothels set up near the fronts throughout Asia that were euphemistically called comfort stations. The total number of these so-called comfort women is estimated in the tens of thousands to the hundreds of thousands.

4. What efforts have been made?

In 1990, Emperor Akihito expressed his “deep regret” for colonial rule. Three years later, in what’s known as the Kono Statement, Japan offered its “sincere apologies and remorse” to former comfort women. But those apologies have been undercut by comments from leading Japanese politicians seen as whitewashing the militarist past and by their visits to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, where the country’s wartime military leaders, including convicted war criminals, are among those honored. At the time of a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries, Japan provided South Korea with $800 million (about $7.5 billion today) in grants, low-interest loans and commercial credits to settle “completely and finally” all South Korean claims. That didn’t end the matter. In a 2015 agreement, Japan provided 1 billion yen ($8.3 million at the time) to set up a fund to compensate former comfort women. Because the deal was made without consulting the victims, many South Koreans opposed it, and some of the women refused the money in protest. In a pair of 2018 decisions, South Korea’s Supreme Court said that 15 Koreans sent to work in Japanese mines and factories during the colonial period hadn’t been properly compensated for their suffering and were owed reparations by Japanese companies.

5. What’s the latest proposal?

Rather than continue demanding that Japanese companies compensate victims of wartime forced labor, Seoul would create a government-run compensation fund financed by South Korean companies that benefited from Japan’s postwar payments. The idea was announced in March by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before embarking on a rare diplomatic visit to Tokyo, where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the two countries had “thrown off a long winter.” In South Korea, however, the proposal provoked an immediate public backlash, with the opposition Democratic Party accusing Yoon of “subservience to the Japanese.” Even if the plan is finalized, it could be overturned by a successor to Yoon, who was elected to a five-year term in 2022.

