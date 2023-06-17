Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The last few years have seen one of the biggest, if weirdest revolutions in medical science — the discovery that dozens of species of tiny organisms are helping run our bodies. These internal bacterial guests make up the human microbiome and are intimately tied up with health. They affect not only your digestion, but your immunity, heart health and ability to maintain a healthy weight. They can even influence the likelihood you’ll live past 100 and your risk of developing Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

But for the most part, all consumers have to show for this revolution in knowledge is a confusing array of over-the-counter probiotics that experts say may not offer any benefit. That’s the fault of under-regulation: Probiotics are classified as dietary supplements, so they don’t have to go through clinical trials.

The FDA doesn’t allow makers of supplements to make specific claims that they cure any particular disease, but products often have labels that imply they prevent disease — supporting heart health, immune function or brain health. The US market was estimated at $55 billion in 2022 and expected to double by 2032. Sales jumped during the pandemic — especially of probiotics claiming to boost immunity, though studies have shown that more than half carry inaccurate labels.

Unlike many supplements, which can be based on fringe science, probiotics show real potential. Our bodies carry as many bacterial cells as human ones. The microbiome is much more malleable than the genome, which is made of the DNA you inherited from your parents. Designer genomes are still the stuff of science fiction, but designer microbiomes could be much more attainable.

There’s evidence that most of us carry badly depleted internal ecosystems because we got so many courses of antibiotics as young children. Processed foods can also play a role. Some scientists have coined the term “invisible extinction” to describe the depletion of bugs that might have been important to us for millennia.

The microbes in your gut make thousands of small molecules that work around your body and brain, said Caltech biologist Sarkis Mazmanian. The gut also produces most of your immune cells. He’s been using animals to study how changes in the microbiome can affect the activation of brain cells called microglia, which can in turn affect brain inflammation, which is a dementia risk.

He cautioned that what we know so far about people is inferred from animal studies. The human studies that have been done don’t prove that variations in the microbiome are directly causing health problems. It could be that other factors are affecting both the microbiome and brain health or longevity. He said cause-and-effect relationship is probably there, but it hasn’t all been worked out yet.

This type of research is complicated by the reality that we each harbor a different ecosystem. Nathan Price, who is chief scientific officer at Thorne HealthTech, a company that sells supplements and microbiome testing, offers an example: Phosphatidylcholine is a lipid that might have a protective effect on the brain. It’s marketed in supplements and occurs naturally in chicken eggs. Yet some peoples’ microbiomes break it down into a harmful byproduct called Trimethylamine N-Oxide or TMAO, which is associated with cardiovascular disease. “You could be trying to amp up your brain health and you could instead cause potential damage to your heart,” he said.

In addition to the research limitations of studies on probiotics, there’s a practical concern as well: It can be difficult to permanently alter your microbiome with probiotics because they don’t last very long. Any new bacteria that enter the system have to compete with what’s already won an evolutionary battle for survival. His company offers what could be a growing trend — supplements that add bacteria-attacking viruses called phages that are supposed to weed out the existing microbes to make more space for new ones to take up permanent residence.

But the fact that new bacteria don’t take over your guts might be considered a feature of probiotics, said Caltech’s Mazmanian. Because they take up temporary residence and exit each day, they’re unlikely to have any harmful side effects. Consumers can seek to keep up the benefit by taking them daily.

So far, however, it’s been hard for consumers to know whether any commercial products have long-term health benefits — especially for boosting brain health.

Another problem with the supplement business, Mazmanian said, is that most product labels falsely claim the bacteria are live. He’s tried to culture some in his lab, only to find they are dead on arrival.

Policymakers shouldn’t make the same mistake they did with vitamins, leaving them so loosely regulated that some probably caused more harm than good. The basic science of the microbiome shows probiotics could potentially make us healthier — if regulations give consumers the knowledge we need to navigate the dizzying array of options.

