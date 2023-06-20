Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The crisis at SBB, the poster child for Sweden’s property storm, is turning bondholders against each other. With a market capitalization down to just 7.4 billion kronor ($690 million) from 100 billion kronor at the end of 2021, and net debt of 78 billion kronor, the last thing the company needs is a row over a badly worded debt prospectus.

The narrow issue is whether the firm — full name Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — has breached a bond covenant stating that its profit should be at least 1.5 times its net interest bill over the previous 12 months. But there are many definitions of profit. On SBB’s assessment, the ratio — known as interest coverage — stands at 3.2 times, comfortably above the threshold. The company has traditionally done the math using a profit metric mainly comprising rental income, with deductions for operating expenses and central costs. Importantly, the measure excludes any accounting changes in property values.

By contrast, the company’s bonds have a covenant based on what the prospectus calls “consolidated profit before financial items.” This is further defined as the number in SBB’s accounts filed under the heading “profit before financial items.” There’s no additional unpacking in the legal language of the inputs for this figure.

Until recently, SBB published a number under just such a heading. This included changes in the value of property within associated holdings and joint ventures. Since values have been falling lately, calculating interest coverage using this version of profit got to only 1.1 times when quarterly results were published in April. This didn’t automatically amount to a default as SBB has a grace period to remedy any such breach. Above all, it’s an open question which is the right profit number to use for calculating interest coverage.

Fast forward to late May. SBB published an updated version of its first-quarter results. Its justification was to improve this year’s financial reporting following a recent asset sale. The headings in the income statement were changed. They no longer contained the former “profit before financial items” line, which delivered a low interest-coverage ratio if used for the calculation.

At the same time, SBB added a new metric — “consolidated profit before financial items” — and used this to calculate interest coverage. This version of profit excluded property valuation changes and hence generated the same interest cover ratio of 3.2 times as the original first-quarter results. It also used the language of the bond prospectus. Days later, SBB explicitly said it reckoned it had satisfied “the interest coverage ratio under the Eurobonds.”

Lawyers acting for some bondholders have written to SBB saying it’s breached their bonds’ terms, Bloomberg News reported. You can imagine the likely argument: SBB for years published a profit number consistent with the bond covenants, interest coverage on this metric slipped below the threshold, changing the headings in the accounts doesn’t undo the precedent that’s been established.

Asked for comment, the company referred to its earlier statement.

There should be a dose of caveat emptor. The lack of any clear definition of profit in the prospectus ought to have been a red flag. Moreover, the version of interest coverage the bondholders may be relying is unusual. Including accounting changes in property values doesn’t help assess the cash resources available to pay interest obligations — and that’s the economic substance the metric is typically trying to capture.

If the bondholders prevail, they could demand early repayment of their loans, forcing the company to liquidate properties in a hurry. That may suit some lenders but not others, depending on the maturity of their securities. Such a move could precipitate a restructuring with the risk of some holders receiving less than face value, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tolu Alamutu points out. Small wonder rival debtholders are looking to side with SBB against those bond owners pushing to establish a default, Bloomberg News reported on June 16.

What all investors should agree on is that a sudden change in the way the accounts are presented is worrying. SBB’s change in the definition of interest coverage “raises very serious and urgent questions,” Alamutu says. S&P Global Ratings likewise says the amendment weakened transparency and introduced inconsistency and ambiguity, adding that SBB had not presented a clear restatement of its accounting changes.

The courts can decide whether SBB has a strong legal rebuttal to its complaining bondholders. Either way, it’s suffered a self-inflicted blow in its attempts to restore market trust.

