Bill to seize failed bank CEOs’ pay draws bipartisan Senate support

A rare bipartisan push to strip pay from executives of failed banks is poised to advance in the Senate three months after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent tremors through the financial system. The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider a proposal from its leaders, Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), that would allow regulators to claw back bank executives’ compensation from the two years before a failure and impose stiff fines on them.

The effort to penalize top bankers comes as financial policymakers consider a wider array of rules changes to prevent a repeat of the banking crisis that ultimately claimed not only Silicon Valley Bank, but also two other regional lenders, Signature Bank and First Republic.

In the days after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank imploded in March, President Biden called on Congress to empower the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to punish bank executives that failed to manage risks at their institutions.

The notion of seizing windfalls from stock sales gained traction after it emerged that Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker sold $3.6 million in his company’s stock just before its failure. Investigators for the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission probing the bank’s collapse are examining those sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bill from Brown and Scott would authorize the FDIC to recoup proceeds from such stock sales as well as bonuses that executives receive in the 24 months leading up to a failure. Executives who “recklessly” violate the law or engage in “unsafe and unsound practices” could also face penalties up to $3 million.

An earlier proposal led by another bipartisan duo on the Senate Banking Committee, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), called for tougher penalties. Their measure would call for recouping pay dating back three years.

It is not yet clear whether Warren will back the compromise approach that Brown forged with Scott. But three other Democrats on the panel that co-sponsored her bill — Sens. Robert Menendez (N.J.), Jack Reed (R.I.) and Tina Smith (Minn.) — have voiced support for the Brown-Scott measure. Some liberal groups are following suit, including the United Steelworkers and Americans for Financial Reform.

“There is now bipartisan momentum to pass legislation to hold executives more accountable when Wall Street takes outsized risks that pay off for executives but not the rest of us,” Natalia Renta, senior policy counsel at Americans for Financial Reform, said in an email. “It is a welcome change that some Republicans are finally joining forces with Democrats to advance an important aspect of financial reform.”

Most banking lobbying groups are keeping publicly quiet on the measure. The Financial Services Forum and the Consumer Bankers Association declined to comment. Spokespeople for the American Bankers Association and the Bank Policy Institute did not respond to requests for comment.

The bill would exempt banks with less than $10 billion in assets, carving out most community lenders. The Independent Community Bankers of America nevertheless is weighing in to ensure the bill doesn’t “trip up community banks and their ability to hire and retain executive talent,” said Paul Merski, a lobbyist for the group.

The bill’s prospects in the Republican-controlled House remain uncertain. Laura Peavey, a spokesperson for House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), said the panel “will take a look at any bill that is advanced by the Senate Banking Committee, including on executive compensation claw backs.” But she said the committee is focused on regulators’ decision-making.

The proposal from the Senate banking leaders is “meaningful but narrow in scope,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at financial services firm BTIG. “It’s a reactive proposal focused primarily on failures after the fact, and it doesn’t come within a country mile of addressing the many causes of the mini liquidity crisis we saw in March or preventing it again in the future.”

