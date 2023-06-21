Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Few topics recur in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning proclamations these days as often as the Mexican peso’s exchange rate. “It’s the currency that has strengthened the most in the world,” he said in his first “mañanera” since returning to work from a bout of Covid on April 28, as the peso sailed to 18 per dollar. “People are already talking about the new Mexican miracle,” he added when it broke past 17.72 on May 18. On June 8, as it brushed past 17.38, he called it “a phenomenon.”

The president is probably enjoying poking his political rivals in the eye. “When we got here it was above 20 and the forecasts by our adversaries was that it would go up to 30 pesos per dollar,” he remarked. He reminds reporters that the peso lost ground against the greenback in each of the eight preceding presidencies. His administration might be the first in living memory to deliver a stronger peso at the end than it had on day one.

Advertisement

There is a danger to López Obrador’s focus on the price of Mexico’s currency, though. The flipside of his swagger is fear. López Obrador understands the political power of the exchange rate as an indicator not just of success, but perhaps more importantly, of failure.

As a veteran who cut his political teeth in the era of strongman presidents of the 1970s, he knows firsthand how a fall in the peso can destroy a presidency, especially in the last year. But if he goes all out to protect the exchange rate in the final stretch of his mandate, he will be courting economic, political and social disaster.

“Politically, it is convenient that the exchange rate be stable,” said Alejandro Werner, director of the Georgetown Americas Institute and former head of the Western Hemisphere department at the International Monetary Fund. “Whether it’s true or not, the popular perception is that a depreciation means the government did something wrong.”

Advertisement

Abrupt end-of-term devaluations helped to bury the reputation of presidents starting with Luis Echeverria in the 1970s. But the event that probably most preoccupies López Obrador is the uncontrolled devaluation of the peso, aka the “Tequila Crisis,” just after President Carlos Salinas de Gortari handed over to his successor Ernesto Zedillo in December 1994.

That devaluation didn’t just sully a presidency. It sealed the decline of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Six years later, it helped end its seven-decades-long rule. A legacy-building president like López Obrador is sure to take note.

Salinas de Gortari was, arguably, the architect of Mexico’s transformation from an inward-looking, state-heavy economy to one driven principally by market forces, open to foreign trade and investment. This openness added complexity to macroeconomic management: Under free capital flows, using the exchange rate to contain inflation and ensure macroeconomic stability can be difficult.

Advertisement

The complications of that strategy came to a head in 1994. Not only did the government carry large dollar debts. Mexican banks had built massive dollar liabilities from a lucrative carry trade in which they borrowed in dollars to invest in Mexican government securities, under the belief that government policy eliminated exchange rate risk.

There was also a political imperative to defend the exchange rate: For voters, devaluations — especially sudden ones — amount to a very visible loss of purchasing power. Six years before, the PRI had come within an inch of losing the presidency, in an election that many Mexicans still believe was stolen. Salinas de Gortari wasn’t going to blow this one.

There were precious few advocates for a weaker peso. (Even the Clinton administration, which had used Mexico’s bilateral trade deficit to help sell Nafta to a skeptical American public, wanted to keep the peso strong.) But the strong currency stance came into dangerous conflict with another strand of the PRI’s political game plan: keeping voters happy by pumping money into the economy.

Advertisement

Spending by state governments and domestic industrial development banks soared in 1994. The government’s budget balance went from surplus to deficit — a swing of more than 5% of GDP over two years. And the current account deficit exploded — hitting over 8% of GDP, a level that is hard to finance even in the best of times.

The fear of social instability finished the job. The Zapatista insurgency irrupted into the national conversation in January 1994. Luis Donaldo Colosio, the PRI’s leading candidate for president, was killed in March; in September, so was José Francisco Ruiz Massieu, a high-ranking PRI official who was the president’s brother-in-law. Capital flight took off. Zedillo’s incoming government was left with no choice but to devalue.

The memory of this disaster and its aftermath is, arguably, the main motivation behind Lopez Obrador’s foreign exchange obsession and his ultra-orthodox macroeconomic policy. “He focuses on the debt and the exchange rate,” said the deputy minister of finance, Gabriel Yorio.

Advertisement

Fiscal policy remains tight. The country has plenty of foreign reserves — more than $200 billion in June — and most government debt is in pesos anyway. The current account deficit adds up to about 1% of GDP. Remittances from Mexican migrants in the US can cover it four times over.

For all its strength, the peso does not seem overvalued in real terms. Exporters — the constituency that tends to complain in moments of peso strength — are not (yet) complaining. Yorio notes that, so far, there is no evidence that the strong currency is inhibiting exports.

Still, stuff happens. As the 2024 election approaches, priming the goodwill of the electorate will prove increasingly tempting. And some of the features of 1994 — notably a robust carry trade encouraged by high Mexican interest rates and a tightening pause by the Fed — are also around today.

Advertisement

Economic growth is expected to remain sluggish, below 2% per year, according to IMF estimates. Exporters may not be complaining, but foreign trade has lagged the recovery.

In 1995, after the “Tequila Crisis,” net exports increased nearly 30%, according to an analysis by the finance ministry, cushioning the blow to domestic demand. After the housing bust in 2009, they rose 3.6%. By contrast, during the rebound from Covid, net exports actually declined, subtracting from growth as imports continued growing even as exports stagnated.

As in 1994, the protection of the exchange rate could well come into conflict with the other half of the president’s political strategy.

He should beware. The PRI’s political game plan worked back then. Zedillo won the presidency more comfortably than Salinas de Gortari had in 1988. But the political costs came later — when the aftermath of the financial crisis brought about deepened poverty and rising crime, as well as a true political opposition that six years later delivered Mexico’s first shot at multiparty democracy. I’m guessing that’s an outcome Lopez Obrador surely doesn’t want.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• Fentanyl and Politics Are Toxic 2024 Mix for US and Mexico: Eduardo Porter

• AMLO’s Latest Move Unnerves Mexico’s Business Elite: JP Spinetto

• Mexico’s Democracy Is Crumbling Under AMLO: Shannon O’Neil

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Eduardo Porter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Latin America, US economic policy and immigration. He is the author of “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise” and “The Price of Everything: Finding Method in the Madness of What Things Cost.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Share