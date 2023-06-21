Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TUSTIN, Calif. — TUSTIN, Calif. — Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $309,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $560,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $149.3 million.

Avid Bioservices expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $165 million.

Avid Bioservices shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.56, an increase of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

