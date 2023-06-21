Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $156.3 million in the period.
Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.
