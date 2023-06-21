Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 39 cents per share.