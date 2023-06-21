Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $75 million.
The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $207.6 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.47 billion.
Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.
