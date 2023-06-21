Steelcase: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $751.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million to $840 million for the fiscal second quarter.

