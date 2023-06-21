Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $59.1 million.
The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $900.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.6 million.
