Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.