FedEx, Dynagas fall; Dollar Tree, Patterson rise, Wednesday, 6/21/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $1.84 to $104.56.
Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.
La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), down 15 cents to $27.31.
The Michigan-based furniture maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), up $3.82 to $32.08.
The medical supplies maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), down $1.94 to $62.24.
The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a mixed fiscal third-quarter financial report.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), down 16 cents to $2.66.
The gas shipping company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), up $7.69 to $144.23.
The discount retailer reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.